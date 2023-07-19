Newswise — Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital – Waxahachie*, an expansion of the nationally recognized Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital – Dallas*, is now complete.

Part of the largest network of dedicated cardiovascular care between Dallas and Waxahachie, Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital – Waxahachie offers several cardiovascular interventional services, peripheral vascular treatments and non-invasive services, such as echocardiography, echocardiograms and other non-invasive testing. New catheterization rooms and an outpatient nursing unit are all part of the expansion.

“Building on our legacy of innovative, comprehensive patient care, we are proud to expand the continuum of heart and vascular care to Ellis and Navarro County communities,” said Nancy Vish, president and chief nursing officer, Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular in Dallas, Fort Worth** and Waxahachie. “Our goal is to help our neighbors receive high-quality care closer to home.”

“Heart disease is the region’s primary cause of hospitalization, and patients have already benefitted from having local cardiologists. By adding sub-specialty physicians to the medical staff at our Ellis County hospital — such as interventional cardiologists that perform catheterizations and fellowship-trained vascular surgeons that treat peripheral artery and vascular disease — area residents will have expert heart care close to home,” said Will Turner, president, Baylor Scott & White – Waxahachie. “Our care team will now be able to extend advanced cardiovascular care to our patients with the same level of quality patients receive at Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular – Dallas.”

Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital – Dallas opened in 2002 as the first North Texas hospital dedicated solely to the care and treatment of heart and vascular patients. Providing inpatient and outpatient services focused on preventive heart health and comprehensive cardiovascular disease management, Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital cares for patients who travel nationally and internationally for heart care and treatment.

The hospital has been recognized for nursing excellence and outstanding patient care with the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition®, an international distinction for excellence in nursing services given to only two percent of the hospitals in the United States. The hospital was recognized and rated as high-performing in Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair, Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Heart Attack and Heart Failure by U.S. News & World Report The hospital was also repeatedly given the highest attainable rating in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Hospital Compare 5-Star Quality Rating System. For more information about Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital – Dallas, visit bswhealth.com/heart-and-vascular-hospital/