Newswise — TAMPA BAY/CLEARWATER, Fla. – Nova Southeastern University’s (NSU) College of Dental Medicine is proud to announce that, thanks to the continued support of Drs. Kiran and Pallavi Patel, it is expanding and basing its International Dental Program at its Tampa Bay Regional Campus (TBRC).

“Nova Southeastern University’s relationship with Drs. Kiran and Pallavi Patel continues to grow, with our students and communities being the biggest beneficiaries,” said Dr. George Hanbury, NSU’s President and CEO. “Expanding and basing our International Dental Program to the Tampa Bay/Clearwater area is just the latest example of that thriving partnership.”

The Drs. Kiran and Pallavi Patel International Dental Program at NSU’S Tampa Bay Regional Campus means the university is the only one in Florida with a “stand-alone” program. To celebrate, a dedication celebration has been planned.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, September 29 at 3400 Gulf to Bay Blvd, Clearwater. NSU is expecting approximately 200 attendees at the invitation-only event, including Drs. Kiran and Pallavi Patel, NSU President and CEO Dr. George Hanbury, dental students as well as special invited guests, including local and statewide elected officials and business and community leaders.

We’ve all heard stories of people moving to the United States who have advanced degrees but cannot get a job in their chosen profession because they lack degrees/licensing/certifications needed in our country.

NSU’s Dr. Kiran and Pallavi Patel International Dental Program is designed to address that very issue – many of these students are working in the dental field, but just not as dentists (they are working as dental assistants, etc.) This program is specifically designed to help these students obtain the needed degrees and certifications so they can begin practicing dentistry in the U.S.

“Providing a second opportunity for international dental students is something I’ve wanted to do for many, many years” said Dr. Kiran Patel. “Health care and education are two of my biggest passions and being part of the NSU family gives me the opportunity change both in a positive way. This program’s expansion will help change the lives of so many more international dentists.”

NSU’s International Dental Program began in 1997 at its Fort Lauderdale/Davie campus. In the past, NSU, like other colleges and universities, found a spot for international students in their dental program when space became available.

Now, thanks to the financial support from the Patels, this program will be based at NSU’s Tampa Bay Regional Campus and is expanding to provide space for even more students. When fully enrolled, the Drs. Kiran C. and Pallavi Patel International Dental Program will provide instruction for more than 100 students.

“What we are doing is going to be a model for dental schools across the nation,” said Steven Kaltman, DMD, M.D. FACS, the dean of NSU’s College of Dental Medicine. “The paradigm for dental medicine is shifting at a very rapid pace. By fully digitizing our program, we’re able to stay at the cutting edge of education with our students having an edge over other dental students in other schools.”

The curriculum offered at the new international dental program will be the same as the College of Dental Medicine’s current program at the Fort Lauderdale/Davie Campus. Delivery of instruction will be accomplished through a combination of videoconferencing, lecture capture and onsite lectures and labs, which are already in place and being utilized by other NSU health professional programs.

Along with instruction, the vision for the program also includes clinical offerings for the Tampa Bay/Clearwater community. When it opens, the dental clinic, which will be staffed by both NSU Drs. Kiran C. and Pallavi Patel IDP students and faculty members, will provide a place where those who require dental services and are interested in helping students during their educational journey can come to address their needs.

