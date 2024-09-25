Newswise — A first-of-its kind study from researchers at University of California San Diego has revealed that Gulf War illness (GWI), a chronic fatigue illness affecting veterans of the 1990-1991 Gulf War, is linked to genetic variants in mitochondria, the energy-producing structures of cells. The findings shed new light on how GWI, which is thought to be triggered by environmental toxins, develops. The findings could also have implications for other diseases with environmental triggers, such as Parkinson’s disease and certain types of cancer.

Mitochondria have their own DNA, passed down through the maternal line rather than from both parents. The researchers found that the severity of GWI was directly associated with inherited genetic variants in mitochondrial DNA. Veterans with these genetic variants, which are known to be associated with other diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction, scored significantly higher in measures of Gulf War illness severity. This suggests that people with these variants may be predisposed to more severe symptoms following a toxic exposure.

The findings support an emerging hypothesis from the research team that, contrary to the common understanding of GWI as an inflammatory disease, it is actually driven by mitochondrial dysfunction rather than inflammation.

The study was published August 21, 2024 in BMC Research Notes and was led by Beatrice A. Golomb M.D., Ph.D., professor in the Department of Medicine at UC San Diego School of Medicine, and Leann Bui, M.D., a resident physician in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

