Newswise — Dallas Martin, a first-generation senior nursing major from Helena, really does it all.

This wife and mom of two is a full-time student at UA Little Rock, set to graduate in December with her bachelor’s degree in nursing, while also working full-time as a physician’s registered nurse in oncology and hematology at Carti Cancer Center in Little Rock.

After graduating high school in 2008, Martin first earned her associate degree in nursing at Baptist Health College. She’s been planning to get her bachelor’s degree for many years, but working night shifts, caregiving for an ill relative, and having a family all delayed that plan.

“I’ve always known that I wanted to keep going because eventually I want to be a nurse practitioner,” Dallas said. “I started at UA Little Rock in January on the 12-month track. It has been fantastic, and my professors have all been great, especially Johni Beth Teague and Kimberly Porter. My 13-year-old daughter and I will do our homework together. My husband is supportive and will take care of our toddler when I need to do homework. The physician I work for is very encouraging and supportive.”

As the first person in her family to earn a college degree, Martin is very proud of her many accomplishments.

“I am super proud of myself because where I came from is a very rural community,” she said. “People label you with expectations when you are from Helena. I have come this far, and I want to go even farther. I love that my kids are able to see that you can do anything you want to do no matter where you come from.”

After she graduates in December, Martin plans to continue her education by pursuing a master’s degree in nursing at Arkansas State University in the spring semester. Her advice for first-generation students to be successful is to keep going and don’t give up.

“The journey will be hard, but the reward at the end is wonderful, and it makes you feel proud of yourself,” Martin said. “I would also advise students to use the resources that are available. When you go to student orientation, you learn about many resources that can help you. I was so shy in college that I didn’t take advantage of many of these resources, but this is why they are there.”