Newswise — SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Today the American Academy of Ophthalmology announced the public opening of its Truhlsen-Marmor Museum of the Eye®, the world’s only free, public museum dedicated to the science of sight.

“On behalf of the city and county of San Francisco, I want to congratulate the American Academy of Ophthalmology for working to bring the Museum of the Eye to Fisherman’s Wharf,” Mayor London Breed said. “This new center will welcome visitors from all around the world, and will provide unique, interactive opportunities to learn about the science and history of our most treasured sense—our vision. I want to wish the Academy the greatest success.”

This was the Academy Foundation’s largest fundraising effort to date, surpassing the original funding goal of $12 million, and ensuring free admission to the public. The three-year donation campaign was led by prominent leaders in ophthalmology, Stanley M. Truhlsen, MD, and Michael F. Marmor, MD. The museum was named in their honor.

Nearly 400 other donors contributed to the successful opening of the museum, including: Alcon, Inc.; Allergan, an AbbVie Company; Johnson & Johnson Vision; Bausch + Lomb; Carl Zeiss Meditec, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; and Glaukos Corporation.

Drawing on a rotating collection of 38,000 artifacts, the museum features:

A large-scale eye model with a digital pupil and hidden camera. Guests will see how the eye and brain work together to view the world around us.

Hands-on learning activities, including virtual-reality headsets.

Optical illusions and explainers on common topics ranging from blind spots to color blindness.

Historical artifacts that span across centuries, including anatomical models and eye atlases, the evolution of eyeglasses, surgical tools, and examination room equipment.

Exhibits exploring leading eye health concerns such as retinal diseases, cataracts, and glaucoma.

The museum is located in the Fisherman’s Wharf neighborhood of San Francisco. Admission is free and currently open to the public from Thursdays to Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

For more information, view the museum’s media kit: www.aao.org/museum-media-kit

About the American Academy of Ophthalmology

The American Academy of Ophthalmology is the world’s largest association of eye physicians and surgeons. A global community of 32,000 medical doctors, we protect sight and empower lives by setting the standards for ophthalmic education and advocating for our patients and the public. We innovate to advance our profession and to ensure the delivery of the highest-quality eye care. Our EyeSmart® program provides the public with the most trusted information about eye health. For more information, visit aao.org.