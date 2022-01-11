The first pig-to-human heart transplant, reported yesterday in the New York Times, is a watershed moment in medicine that may pave the way to using animal organs for human transplantation.

Performed January 7, 2022 at University of Maryland School of Medicine, the eight-hour surgery placed a genetically modified pig’s heart into the chest cavity of a 57-year-old man with life-threatening heart disease. The heart was modified to resist rejection by the human immune system.

The medical achievement offers hope to hundreds of thousands of patients with failing organs, of which approximately a dozen die on waiting lists every day. (Though 3,817 Americans received human donor hearts last year — more than 80 at UC San Diego Health alone — demand greatly exceeds supply.)

The following UC San Diego Health transplant experts are available to answer questions:

  • Eric Adler, MD, professor of medicine at UC San Diego School of Medicine and medical director of the heart transplant program and mechanical circulatory support at UC San Diego Health
  • Victor Pretorius, MBChB, surgical director of cardiac transplant and mechanical circulatory support at UC San Diego Health

Topics of Discussion:

  • In what ways is this milestone important?
  • How many lives can this save each year?
  • How was the heart genetically modified and what made this difficult or impossible until now?
  • Could this solve all donor organ shortages one day?

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: First Pig-to-Human Heart Transplant: Genetically modified animal organs could one day end donor organ waiting lists

Credit: UC San Diego Health Sciences

Caption: Eric Adler, MD, cardiologist and director of cardiac transplant and mechanical circulatory support.

Newswise: First Pig-to-Human Heart Transplant: Genetically modified animal organs could one day end donor organ waiting lists

Credit: UC San Diego Health Sciences

Caption: Victor Pretorius, MBchB, transplant surgeon and surgical director of cardiac transplant and mechanical circulatory support.

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Cardiovascular Health Healthcare Heart Disease Surgery Transplantation
KEYWORDS
cardiac transplant Solid Organ Transplant Surgery Transplantation Heart Disease animal biology Cardiology and Heart Surgery Cardiology Cardiovascular Disease Genetic Modification
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY