When people hear the words "bank" and "collapse," fear is typically the first and most expected reaction.

But Jim Butkiewicz, economics professor at the University of Delaware, said the average bank customer has nothing to worry about regarding the failure of First Republic Bank.

- First Republic Bank differs from most banks in several respects, he said. It had a small number of very large depositors.

- Most banks have a large number of depositors whose deposits don’t exceed the $250,000 deposit insurance guarantee.