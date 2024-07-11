Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (July 11, 2024)- Five American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) members will race for a cure with American Neuromuscular Foundation (ANF)’s charity team in the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 3 to help raise awareness and funds for neuromuscular (NM) disease research and education. Meet the runners.

Michele Arnold, MD, MBA: Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Intermountain Health, St. Mary's Regional Hospital, in Grand Junction, Colorado

Hye Chang “HC” Rhim, MD, MPH: Resident physician in PM&R at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts

Tara Kersten, MD: Physiatrist at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Kristopher Marin, DO: Physiatrist and Sports Medicine Specialist with Kettering Health in Hamilton, Ohio

Daniel Pierce, MD: Physiatrist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center with clinical appointments at Nebraska Medicine - Nebraska Medical Center and the Omaha VA Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska

Each runner aims to raise $3,500, and all proceeds will directly fund critical research and education, ultimately improving the lives of those living with NM diseases. Don’t let them run alone - show your support by cheering them on from the sidelines and contributing to their fundraising campaigns. Visit ANF’s website at www.neuromuscularfoundation.org/marathon to donate and follow along on social media @AmNmFoundation to learn more about the foundation and the five participating runners.

About American Neuromuscular Foundation (ANF)

Based in Rochester, MN, ANF is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the global effort to cure neuromuscular disease. As part of its mission to promote the advancement of scientific research and education, the ANF offers annual development grants and abstract and fellowship awards to launch research into muscle and nerve disorders by experts in the field. For more information about ANF, visit neurmuscularfoundation.org.

###