Newswise — CLEVELAND -- Five diverse local businesses recently completed this year’s six-month Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Supplier Accelerator mentorship program. This annual program, a collaboration between Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals, aims to expand the knowledge and impact of diverse-owned businesses based in Northeast Ohio.

Designed to support participants in growing their companies, the DEI Supplier Accelerator has mentored leaders from 15 businesses since the program began in 2022. The program has offered:

Business development coaching and navigation of the large corporate sourcing process.

One-on-one access to leaders and subject matter experts from Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals.

Networking opportunities with decision makers and suppliers from Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals.

Multidisciplinary business review process that provides actionable feedback to develop and grow their business.

A $10,000 cash prize upon successful completion of the program.

Businesses that recently completed the 2024 program are listed below.

Acumen Apparel

Phoebe Lee, chief executive officer

Customer service-focused company that offers modern uniforms, workwear and safety apparel that is both stylish and comfortable.

Algebra AEC

Shariq Ali, founder and principal

An architectural engineering firm specializing in building systems consulting, providing innovative solutions for MEP (Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing), audiovisual and IT design for institutions and large corporate clients.

Cleveland Drones

Christian Hunter, founder and president

A drone service provider that offers customized solutions in construction, real estate and media, and educates youth on drone technology.

Immaculate Management Group

James Barnes, founder and president

A comprehensive facilities management company providing a full range of building services, including janitorial, landscaping, painting, and more.

Small Organization Solutions

Josh Maxwell, creative director

Brendan Trewella, president

A full-service creative consultancy dedicated to crafting narratives and reimagining spaces or experiences that deliver growth, engagement and impact.

