Newswise — Five distinguished faculty members have recently been appointed to key leadership positions at the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing. Dr. Jason Farley has been named Associate Dean for Community Programs and Initiatives and Dr. Yvonne Commodore-Mensah has been appointed Associate Dean of Research. Additionally, Dr. Brigit VanGraafeiland, Dr. Tammy Slater, and Dr. Brenda Douglass have taken on leadership roles within the Doctor of Nursing Practice programs. They are assuming pivotal roles that will help shape the future of nursing education, research, and practice.

“These faculty bring a diverse array of expertise and a shared commitment to advancing health equity and innovative health care delivery across clinical, academic, and community settings,” says Dean Sarah Szanton, PhD, RN, FAAN. “Their appointments will strengthen the school’s mission to cultivate nursing leaders, conduct groundbreaking research, and translate evidence into practice for the benefit of individuals, families, and communities.”

New Associate Deans

Yvonne Commodore-Mensah, PhD, MHS, RN, FAAN, FAHA, FPCNA

Yvonne Commodore-Mensah has been appointed Associate Dean for Research. An associate professor and distinguished nurse scientist, Dr. Commodore-Mensah is internationally renowned for her research on health equity and the improvement of cardiometabolic health among Africans in the U.S. and sub-Saharan Africa. Since 2016, she has gained recognition as a leader in cardiometabolic health, African immigrant health, and hypertension management.

Jason Farley, PhD, MSN, MPH, RN, FAAN, FAANP, AACRN

Jason Farley has been appointed as the new Associate Dean for Community Programs and Initiatives, succeeding Dr. Hae Ra Han. An internationally renowned infectious disease nurse practitioner, epidemiologist, and health services researcher, Dr. Farley is the founding director of the Center for Infectious Disease and Nursing Innovation (CIDNI), the nation’s first nursing-focused center on infectious diseases. Under his leadership, CIDNI develops high-quality, accessible care that is free from judgment, discrimination, and inequity for individuals at risk for, or living with, infectious diseases. Locally, his community health worker model in Baltimore City provides an enabling approach to achieve equitable access, retention, and engagement for patients struggling with HIV viral suppression. Most recently, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, his team conducted a comparative effectiveness trial of COVID-19 testing modalities.

New DNP Leadership

Brigit VanGraafeiland, DNP, MS, RN, FAAN, CRNP

Brigit VanGraafeiland has been appointed Director of the Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) Program. An associate professor, Dr. VanGraafeiland has served as the Associate Director of the DNP Executive Track since 2021. With over three decades of experience as a pediatric nurse practitioner and two decades in nursing education, her research focuses on improving outcomes for children in foster care, screening for Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), addressing child maltreatment, and combating human trafficking.

Tammy Slater, DNP, MSN, RN, ACNP-BC, CRNP

Tammy Slater has been appointed Associate Director of the DNP Clinical Program. Dr. Slater is an assistant professor and served as the track director for the DNP Adult-Gerontological Acute Care Nurse Practitioner program from 2015-2024. Her clinical expertise centers around assessing and managing acutely and critically ill adults with cardiovascular conditions. Dr. Slater’s research aims at improving quality of life for cardiovascular disease patients through symptom management and palliative care.

Brenda Douglass, DNP, APRN, CNE, FNP-BC

Brenda Douglass will serve as Associate Director of DNP Projects. Dr. Douglass has held key roles in nursing education, including as DNP Program Director and Coordinator of Adjunct and Clinical Faculty. She currently practices in endocrinology and metabolism and has worked in primary care and specialty practices.

The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing continues to lead the way in pioneering research, preparing visionary nurse leaders, and pushing the frontiers of care to improve health outcomes for all.

