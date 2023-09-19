Newswise — The American College of Cardiology (ACC) has recognized five Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals for their demonstrated commitment to comprehensive, high-quality culture and cardiovascular care. Hackensack University Medical Center, Jersey Shore University Medical Center, JFK University Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center were awarded the HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence based on meeting accreditation criteria, and through their ongoing performance registry reporting. They are the only hospitals in New Jersey to earn this elite distinction.

Hospitals and health systems that have earned an ACC HeartCARE Center designation have met a set of criteria, including participating in at least two ACC Accreditation Services programs, NCDR registries and targeted quality improvement campaigns, such as Patient Navigator Program: Focus MI, that are designed to help hospitals and institutions close gaps in guideline-based care.

In 2023, Hackensack University Medical Center (HUMC), Jersey Shore University Medical Center (JSUMC), JFK University Medical Center (JFKU), Ocean University Medical Center (OUMC) and Riverview Medical Center (RMC) received ACC Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation. ACC Heart Failure Accreditation was achieved by HUMC, JFKU, Bayshore Medical Center (BMC), RMC, JSUMC, OUMC, and SOMC. JSUMC also received the network’s first outpatient heart failure accreditation and is one of the first programs in the state and nationally to receive outpatient recognition.

JSUMC and JFKU received ACC Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI and Resuscitation Accreditation and HUMC, BMC, OUMC and RMC received ACC Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI Accreditation. SOMC received ACC Chest Pain Center Accreditation. Additionally, BMC, JSUMC, JFKU, OUMC and RMC received the ACC’s NCDR Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award.

“Hackensack Meridian Health has demonstrated its commitment to providing New Jersey with excellent heart care,” said Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award Hackensack Meridian with the HeartCARE Center designations.”

Hospitals receiving the HeartCARE Center designation from the ACC have demonstrated their commitment to consistent, high-quality cardiovascular care through comprehensive process improvement, disease and procedure-specific accreditation, professional excellence, and community engagement. Hackensack Meridian has proven to be a forward-thinking organization with goals to advance the cause of sustainable quality improvement.

“The HeartCARE Center National Distinctions of Excellence showcase our network’s elite status as a cardiovascular care provider,” said Elizabeth A. Maiorana, MBA, MSN, R.N., vice president, Cardiovascular Care Transformation Services, Hackensack Meridian Health. “New Jersey residents should rest assured of our outstanding commitment to quality for our patients.”

For information about Hackensack Meridian’s cardiovascular services, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org/heartcare. For a free physician referral, call 844-HMH-WELL.

The ACC offers U.S. and international hospitals access to a comprehensive suite of cardiac accreditation services designed to optimize patient outcomes and improve hospital financial performance. These services are focused on all aspects of cardiac care.