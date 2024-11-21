Newswise — In just over three years since their inception, these journals have demonstrated exceptional quality and scholarly value, leading to their indexing in one of the world’s most reputable academic databases. The recognition by Web of Science is a testament to the rigorous peer-review processes, innovative research content, and editorial excellence maintained by our publishing team and collaborating scholars.

The five journals that have achieved ESCI indexing are:

1. Fruit Research (https://www.maxapress.com/frures): Focuses on cutting-edge developments in all areas of fruit science, focuses on publishing basic and translational research with a broad impact in fruit science.

2. Vegetable Research (https://www.maxapress.com/vegres): Specializes in interdisciplinary research spanning all areas of vegetable research, including genetics, breeding, omics, biotechnology, developmental biology, interactions with the abiotic and biotic environments, as well as production and pre-and post-harvest issues.

3. Ornamental Plant Research (https://www.maxapress.com/opr): Dedicated to representing significant advances or new insights into our understanding of specialized areas of ornamental plants.

4. Grass Research (https://www.maxapress.com/grares): Provides insights into the latest innovations in mechanistic aspects of plant biology and interactions with environments and microorganisms for grass species in natural ecosystems or cultivated systems.

5. Forestry Research (https://www.maxapress.com/forres): Focuses on major forest species, including but not limited to timber, ornamental, economic, and ecological trees.

Significance of ESCI Indexing

Being indexed in ESCI signifies that these journals meet the high standards of editorial quality, content relevance, and citation impact set by Web of Science. This status not only enhances their discoverability but also positions them for potential indexing in higher-ranked databases such as the Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE) and Social Sciences Citation Index (SSCI).

Future Outlook

Looking ahead to 2025, we anticipate that the five journals will achieve their first Impact Factors and subject rankings, further solidifying their place within the global academic community. This achievement will provide a strong foundation for continued growth and influence in their respective fields.

About Maximum Academic Press

Maximum Academic Press (MAP, https://www.maxapress.com) is an independent publishing company with focus on publishing golden open access academic journals. From 2020 to now, MAP has successfully launched 28 academic journals which cover the research fields of agriculture, biology, environmental sciences, medicine, statistics, engineering and humanities and social sciences.

Professor Zong-Ming (Max) Cheng, chief editor and founder of MAP, who earned his Ph.D from Cornell University in 1991 and worked as an Assistant, Associate and Professor at North Dakota State University and University of Tennessee for over 30 years. Prior to establishing MAP, Dr. Cheng launched Horticulture Research (initially published by Nature Publishing Group) in 2014, Plant Phenomics (published by American Association of Advancement of Sciences, AAAS) in 2019, and BioDesign Research (published by AAAS) in 2020, and served as the Editor-in-Chief, Co-Editors-in-Chief, and the executive editor, respectively. Dr. Cheng wishes to apply all successful experiences in launching and managing these three high quality journals to MAP-published journals with highest quality and ethics standards.