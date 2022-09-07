Newswise — ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (September 7, 2022) – The Canadian Society of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (CSACI) and the American College of Asthma, Allergy and Immunology (ACAAI) are partnering for the first-ever North American Pediatric Allergy and Asthma Congress (NAPAAC). The conference, taking place September 23-25, is considered a landmark event as it joins CSACI and ACAAI for the very first time.

“We envisioned a pediatric-focused North American meeting jointly sponsored by major professional allergy organizations, akin to the meeting they've held in Europe for years,” says Doug Mack, MD, co-chair of the NAPAAC Program Committee. “We gained full support from both CSACI and ACAAI to move forward with a stand-alone meeting, held jointly with the CSACI annual meeting this year and by itself in coming years.”

“We’re very excited about the lineup of presentations”, says allergist David Stukus, MD, co-chair of the NAPAAC Program Committee. “The conference program is focused on pediatric food allergy and specifically addresses areas of evolving evidence, paradigm shifts in management, and challenging clinical conundrums to help attendees stay as up to date as possible with experts in the field.”

Here are five reasons you should consider attending this blockbuster allergy and immunology event.

Focus on pediatric food allergy – Sessions are designed to be engaging, practical and high yield. The conference planners wanted to get away from 60-minute lectures and use shorter formats with more focused presentations to help educate attendees on issues revolving around pediatric food allergy. Fireside chats – Fireside chats will take place at the end of each day. This will involve a moderator and 4-5 of expert faculty presenters on stage. Moderators will pose very challenging clinical scenarios and each expert will offer perspective. Says Dr. Stukus, “The audience will learn so much by watching experts in the field discuss and argue finer points about food allergy management.” Hands-on workshops – The Wednesday oral immunotherapy workshops will allow for smaller group sessions and a truly personal approach with more time dedicated to hands-on question and answer periods, and practical approaches to setting up a successful OIT program in any clinical setting. International networking – The 2-day conference will host delegates from the US, Canada and around the world with a robust program that will focus on Pediatric Food Allergy. It will take place in beautifulQuebec City, a Canadian landmark rich with Canada’s history, where attendees can visit the Plains of Abraham, walk the cobblestone streets, and visit the majestic Chateau Frontenac. Pro/Con Debates – Both days will feature intriguing pro/con debates on topics ranging from whether food ladders should be offered to all milk and egg allergic children to, is OIT the new standard of care to, is asthma a risk factor for food allergy outcomes?

It’s not too late to register! For more information, or to register for the event, go to https://am.csaci.ca/napaac/ or email [email protected]

About ACAAI

The ACAAI is a professional medical organization of more than 6,000 allergists-immunologists and allied health professionals, headquartered in Arlington Heights, Ill. The College fosters a culture of collaboration and congeniality in which its members work together and with others toward the common goals of patient care, education, advocacy, and research. ACAAI allergists are board-certified physicians trained to diagnose allergies and asthma, administer immunotherapy, and provide patients with the best treatment outcomes. For more information and to find relief, visit AllergyandAsthmaRelief.org. Join us on Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter.

About CSACI

The CSACI is a not-for-profit society recognized as the largest and most influential Canadian professional medical organization representing allergists, asthma specialists, clinical immunologists, allied health professionals and scientists with special expertise in the management of allergic/immunologic diseases, including treatment, education and research. The CSACI represents over 500 Canadian and international members specializing in allergy and clinical immunology. An estimated 95% of all practicing Allergists and Clinical Immunologists across Canada are members of the CSACI. Please visit www.csaci.ca for more information.