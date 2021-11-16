Newswise — The world’s most influential researchers include 43 UCLA scholars - and five of them are faculty at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

In its latest annual list, Clarivate Analytics names the most highly cited researchers — the scholars whose work was most often referenced by other scientific research papers in 21 fields in the sciences and social sciences. The researchers rank in the top 1% in their fields, based on their widely cited studies. The 2021 list is produced using research citations from January 2010 to December 2020.

Current UCLA Fielding School of Public Health (FSPH) faculty members and researchers who were named to the list, and their primary UCLA FSPH departments or fields, are:

Dr. Sander Greenland, UCLA Fielding School professor emeritus of epidemiology, whose research focus includes epidemiologic assessment of medicines and medical technology, as well as infectious diseases. Dr. Greenland is a fellow of the Royal Statistical Society and a fellow of the American Statistical Association; his latest work focuses on research methodology and reporting accuracy, including treatments for COVID-19.

Dr. Ron D. Hays, UCLA Fielding School professor of health policy and management, whose research examines health-related quality of life and patient experience with healthcare, and public health communications. Dr. Hays, a psychologist, is principal investigator of the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) project, and his current work includes comparing the outcomes of in-person and telehealth visits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Steve Horvath, UCLA Fielding School professor of human genetics and biostatistics, is an expert in epigenetics, using data science, DNA, and the genome to study age-related human diseases. Dr. Horvath's research also includes biology and genetics, and recent work includes research that has found links between lead exposure and Parkinson's Disease.

Dr. Michael Jerrett, UCLA Fielding School professor of environmental health sciences, is the immediate past chair of the Department of Environmental Health Sciences, with expertise in the impact of climate change and health equity on public health. Dr. Jerrett's current work includes research into air pollution and the built environment, including research that found poor air quality contributes to the development of Type 2 diabetes.

Dr. Marc Suchard, UCLA Fielding School professor of biostatistics, is a physician and mathematician who uses data science in the field of evolutionary medicine, harnessing evolutionary biology methods and theory to advance doctors' understanding of human disease processes. Dr. Suchard's current work includes research that has found American Indian/Alaska Native, Hispanic, and Black Americans have suffered the most during the pandemic, both in mortality and in years of potential life lost.

==================

The UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, founded in 1961, is dedicated to enhancing the public's health by conducting innovative research, training future leaders and health professionals from diverse backgrounds, translating research into policy and practice, and serving our local communities and the communities of the nation and the world. The school has 635 students from 26 nations engaged in carrying out the vision of building healthy futures in greater Los Angeles, California, the nation and the world.