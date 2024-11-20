Create space for joy, peace, and connection



Newswise — DALLAS (SMU) – The holiday season is a time of celebration, joy, and connecting with what truly matters. But let’s face it – it’s easy for stress to overshadow the magic of the season.

By embracing simple, intentional practices, you can create a holiday season that feels calmer, more meaningful, and true to your values. Psychotherapist Farnoosh Nouri in the Department of Counseling at SMU suggests these five ways to bring quiet into your holidays and nurture your mental well-being:

Stay Focused on What Matters

The holidays can devolve into a whirlwind of events, gift shopping, and family obligations that leave you drained. Take a step back and ask yourself: What truly matters to me? Whether it’s meaningful connections, honoring your spiritual values, or simply slowing down, channel your energy into what aligns with your priorities. For example, instead of stressing over extravagant gifts, consider heartfelt gestures that bring connection and peace.

Put Your Health First

Don’t let self-care fall to the bottom of your list. Your mental, emotional, and physical well-being are the foundation of a peaceful holiday season. Carve out time to recharge – whether it’s a mindful walk, a warm bath, journaling, or getting enough sleep. Staying active and eating balanced meals (with room for holiday treats, of course) can help you maintain your energy and mood. Remember, caring for yourself is the best gift you can give to others.

Embrace Healthy Connections

Holidays are a time to foster bonds with people who lift you up. Spend time with friends and family who bring positivity into your life. Simple actions like sharing a laugh, giving or receiving a hug, or enjoying a moment of gratitude together can do wonders for your mental well-being. Activities like exercising together, playing a game, or even completing a small task as a team can boost those “feel-good” chemicals in your brain and create lasting memories.

Create Quiet Moments

Amid the noise and activity, prioritize moments of stillness. Quiet reflection – whether through meditation, a cup of tea by the window, or simply sitting in silence – can calm your mind and unlock new perspectives. These moments aren’t just a “break from busy”; they’re a chance to feel grounded and open to the beauty of the season.

Don’t Forget to Have Fun!

Laughter, playfulness, and joy are the ultimate stress-busters. Use this time to try something new—whether it’s tasting a dish you’ve never made, visiting a new place, or starting a playful family tradition. Positive emotions like joy and excitement aren’t just fleeting—they energize and uplift you, helping you step into the new year refreshed and ready.

About SMU



SMU is the nationally ranked global research university in the dynamic city of Dallas. SMU’s alumni, faculty and more than 12,000 students in eight degree-granting schools demonstrate an entrepreneurial spirit as they lead change in their professions, communities and the world.