Article title: The biological clock enhancer nobiletin ameliorates steatosis in genetically obese mice by restoring aberrant hepatic circadian rhythm

Authors: Sebastian Larion, Caleb A. Padgett, Joshua T. Butcher, James D. Mintz, David J. Fulton, David W. Stepp

From the authors: “Our data implicate impaired hepatic circadian rhythm as a causative mechanism for fatty liver in obesity, supporting pharmacological manipulation of the hepatic clock as an emerging therapeutic strategy in [nonalcoholic fatty liver disease].”

This study is highlighted as one of October’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

 

American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology

