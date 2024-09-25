Newswise — Dr. Michael R. Dobbs, from Florida Atlantic University Schmidt College of Medicine, comments on Parkinson's Disease:

“It takes a lot of courage for a celebrity to share that they have Parkinson’s disease. By coming forward, they not only reveal their personal struggle but also challenge the stigma associated with such a diagnosis, encouraging others to speak openly about their own health issues.”

“There are highly effective treatments available for Parkinson’s disease that can significantly improve quality of life, and I sincerely hope that Brett Favre is able to access the best treatment options available for his situation. His openness can inspire many others facing similar challenges, reminding us that with the right support and resources, it is possible to navigate the complexities of this condition while still leading a fulfilling life.”