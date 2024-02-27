Newswise — Two Florida children are among those who have contracted measles as part of a statewide outbreak. The situation is embroiled in controversy, as the state's top health official defied federal guidance to contain it.

University of Delaware epidemiologist Jennifer Horney can comment on the outbreak as well as the risk to U.S. eradication status for measles and the role that vaccine hesitancy plays in the emergence and reemergence of vaccine preventable diseases.

Horney has more than 20 years of experience conducting outbreak investigations and providing technical assistance during pandemics to public health groups domestically and internationally.