Florida State University’s internationally recognized experts will provide insight into the upcoming hurricane season at a virtual briefing on May 2.

The event will feature College of Communication and Information Professor Marcia Mardis, Associate Professor of Risk Management and Insurance Charles Nyce, FAMU-FSU Associate Professor of Civil Engineering Eren Ozguven and Assistant Professor of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Science Allison Wing.

For those wanting expert commentary for their hurricane season preview stories, FSU faculty with expertise in community disaster resilience, atmospheric dynamics, the insurance market and infrastructure challenges and resources for communities will be able to answer questions regarding the upcoming hurricane season.

The briefing will take place:

MONDAY, MAY 2

1 P.M.

###