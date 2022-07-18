Abstract: The potential of human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs) to be differentiated into cardiomyocytes (CMs) mimicking the adult CMs functional morphology, marker genes and signaling characteristics has been investigated since over a decade. The evolution of the membrane localization of CM-specific G protein-coupled receptors throughout differentiation has received, however, only limited attention to date. We employ here advanced fluorescent spectroscopy, namely linescan Fluorescence Correlation Spectroscopy (FCS), to observe how the plasma membrane abundance of the β1- and β2-adrenergic receptors (β1/2-ARs), labelled using a bright and photostable fluorescent antagonist, evolves during long-term monolayer culture of hiPSC-derived CMs. We compare it to the kinetic of observed mRNA levels, in wildtype (WT) hiPSCs and in two knock-in CRISPR clones. We conduct these observations against the backdrop of our recent report that β2-ARs, as opposed to β1-ARs, specifically segregate to the T-Tubular system of adult CMs.