Newswise — September is Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month, presented by the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) as a way to drive awareness of pulmonary fibrosis (PF). PF is a progressive, debilitating disease characterized by scarring in the lungs that affects more than 250,000 people in the U.S. With the theme “Growing Stronger,” the PFF will highlight patient stories and mobilize family members and supporters to spread the word about PF, which has no known cure.

Over 50,000 new cases of PF are diagnosed annually, yet, according to the PFF, a vast majority (86%) of Americans are unaware of PF symptoms such as fatigue, a severe, dry cough, and shortness of breath.*

“Because pulmonary fibrosis is under recognized, it can take over two years for many patients to get a definitive diagnosis,” said William Schmidt, President and CEO of the PFF. “Educating at-risk individuals and the general public about pulmonary fibrosis is essential to help patients receive more timely and accurate diagnoses, and that is our focus not only in September, but every day.”

As part of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month observance throughout September, the PFF is providing opportunities for affected individuals and their loved one to spread the word and raise funds.

National PFF Walk Day – On September 25, supporters can unite with patients, families, and friends across the country to bring the spirit of the PFF to their communities. Registration is free, and the walk will livestream on Facebook and YouTube to foster deeper connections among individuals.

Team PFF Fundraising – The PFF provides a mechanism for the PF community to raise funds by joining Team PFF and creating personalized fundraising campaigns. Making a difference for patients and their families can be accomplished in myriad ways, including sending friends PFF bracelets in exchange for donations, hosting a bake sale with blue-colored treats, or starting a Facebook fundraiser and sharing stories with friends and followers.

"30 Facts in 30 Days" – Each day in September, the PFF will share medically accurate PF facts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to educate the public about the impact of the disease. Supporters can expand the reach of these messages by liking, sharing, commenting, and re-tweeting facts to their own groups of friends and followers.

Social media participation will also be key in spreading the word about PF to all corners of the world. Supporters can wear blue, take a selfie, sport their PFF Breathe Bracelet, and use the hashtags #PFMonth or #BlueUp4PF to convey strength and encouragement. Renowned buildings across the U.S. will light up blue for Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month to further unite the cause. Additionally, the Foundation will promote a “Portraits of PF” Facebook series throughout the month to highlight stories from patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals affected by PF.

Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month is sponsored by AllianceRx Walgreens Prime. Make a donation here, and learn more about PF risk factors, symptoms, and more at www.AboutPF.org.

*PFF National Awareness Survey 2020: https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/docs/default-source/marketing-brochures/pff-national-consumer-survey-report---for-review-updated-2-19-2020.pdf?sfvrsn=c479c8d_0

About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation mobilizes people and resources to provide access to high-quality care and leads research for a cure so people with pulmonary fibrosis will live longer, healthier lives. The PFF collaborates with physicians, organizations, patients, and caregivers worldwide. The PFF has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance. The Foundation has met all of the requirements of the National Health Council Standards of Excellence Certification Program®, and has earned the Guidestar Gold Seal of Transparency. For more information visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844.TalkPFF (844.825.5733).

# # #