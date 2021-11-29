WHAT: It is estimated that between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day, Americans waste 25 percent more food than during the rest of the year. Many Americans may be wondering how to prevent food waste the rest of the holiday season after Thanksgiving’s never-ending leftovers.

American University’s Office of Sustainability is hosting a virtual panel discussion on how consumers can prevent food waste. The event will feature Garrett Graddy-Lovelace, associate professor in the School of International Service, AU student and Zero Waste Manager, Jesse Cross, and AU Alumnus Allie Sale, PR Specialist, Too Good to Go, the world’s #1 anti-food waste app. The event will be held on December 1st at 7pm. Please RSVP here.

American University also has experts available to discuss the ways in which food waste impacts the environment, and how to prevent it. They are part of a $15 million, five-year project AU is leading to fight the problem of wasted food.

WHEN: Monday, November 29 - ongoing

WHO: American University experts available include:

Garrett Graddy-Lovelace is associate professor in the School of International Service and an expert on global environmental and agricultural policy, studying domestic and global impacts of US farm policies. She is a Faculty Affiliate at American University's Antiracist Research & Policy Center and Associate Director for the new Center for Environment, Community & Equity. Prof. Graddy-Lovelace co-founded and co-leads the new, nation-wide Agroecology Research-Action Collective.

Stacey Snelling is professor and chair of AU’s Department of Health of Studies. Snelling has expertise in nutrition’s impact on learning; nutrition in D.C. schools and the role of school cafeterias in promoting healthful foods; food insecurity and inequities that result from numerous longstanding, systemic injustices; Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program; and how wasted food intersects with efforts to address food insecurity.

