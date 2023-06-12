Experts in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES) at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign recently published an article showing children whose fathers engage in constructive conflict resolution with mothers have greater socioemotional skills in preschool than kids whose dads engage in destructive conflict. The paper, published in the Journal of Family Psychology [DOI: 10.1037/fam0001102], is part of a greater body of work by authors Karen Kramer, Qiujie Gong, and Kelly Tu, part of the Department of Human Development and Family Studies (HDFS) in ACES.

On their recent paper:

“Fathers who reported using more constructive conflict resolution – like open communication and reaching compromise, as opposed to hitting, criticizing, or throwing things – showed more involvement and warmth toward their kids, compared to their counterparts,” said lead author and HDFS doctoral student Qiujie Gong.

Co-author and HDFS associate professor Karen Kramer, added, “Fathers using constructive conflict resolution led to more parental involvement, which led to more positive child development. Destructive conflict has the opposite effect on kids.”

On fathers more generally:

“Fathers are key to gender equality. If we are to truly achieve gender equality, fathers would have to step up and get involved in taking care of children, family members, and household chores as much as women. Equality should not only be a part of paid work - it should also be in unpaid work,” Kramer said.

Kramer’s previous studies have touched on paternity leave, including paid parental leave, as well as at-home father families and other aspects of family life.

Gong added, “Fathers are just as important as mothers in shaping children's life. Their unique role in child development should not be underestimated. At the same time, it is also essential to recognize the challenges fathers may face and provide them with the necessary support. By supporting both parents and promoting positive interparental relationship, children would be able to thrive and flourish in a healthy family environment.”

Gong’s previous studies have touched on the effects of parenting programs, relationship quality among African American couples, and more. Kramer and Gong also collaborated on a study looking at parental involvement among first- and second-generation Latin Americans.