Newswise — CLEVELAND–For the second consecutive year, Forbes recognized University Hospitals (UH) as one of America’s Best Large Employers. UH earned the first spot among all health systems in Ohio.

UH ranked 81st in the nation among businesses nationally with 5,000 or more employees. The recognition is based on independently conducted employee surveys. The full list and methodology can be found here.

“This is a testament to the culture and sense of belonging our 30,000 caregivers have worked so hard to create,” said UH CEO Cliff A. Megerian, MD, FACS, Jane and Henry Meyer Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair. “Importantly, this recognition serves as proof our caregivers have compassionately cared for each other during the most daunting challenges faced by our industry.”

Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry-ranking provider, presented this prestigious award. They selected the large employer honorees based on an anonymous survey of people working for companies across 25 industry sectors, employing at least 5,000 people in their U.S. operations.

Respondents evaluated the companies in terms of their willingness to recommend their employers to friends or family as well as a number of other characteristics, including working conditions, development opportunities and company image. Participants also assessed other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

According to Forbes, health care companies “dominated the ranking of large employers” this year, underscoring even more the competitive landscape from which UH stood out.

Notably, hospital workers who responded to the survey said performing purposeful work fulfilled them.

“Continually enhancing our Culture of Trust and ensuring we create an environment where caregivers’ voices are heard, respected and acted upon remains a priority at UH,” said Dr. Megerian.

Tom Snowberger, UH Chief Administrative Officer, said: “Receiving this high honor speaks to the character of our caregivers, who have found a deep sense of satisfaction in caring for our patients throughout the pandemic. It’s their dedication to our patients, our communities and each other that makes UH one of the great places to work to in the nation.”

