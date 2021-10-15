Newswise — For the second year in a row, a Ford automobile is in the top spot of the Kogod Made in America Auto Index. The Ford Mustang 5.0-liter GT replaces the Ford Ranger in the top spot of the 2021 Kogod Made in America Auto Index, and American auto companies continue to manufacture most of their vehicles in the country. While the Ranger dropped to 16th place on the list, the Mustang boasts 88.5% domestic content compared to 76% for the 10th ranked cars.

In its ninth year, the auto index was created by Frank DuBois, an associate professor and global supply chain expert at American University’s Kogod School of Business. The index is a tool for consumers interested in learning the amount of U.S. content in their cars and the extent to which their purchase decisions impact the economy.

In the second spot is the Chevy Corvette Stingray, and in the 3rd position is the Tesla Model 3. Ford’s newly released Bronco comes in at the 4th position. In the 5th position there is a five-way tie, with Ford’s Expedition, GM’s gas engine equipped Canyon and Colorado pickups, and Tesla’s Model S and Y all in the 5th position.

To view the full list and learn more visit: https://kogod.american.edu/autoindex/2021

