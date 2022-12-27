Newswise — For many, the new year is used as a time to reflect, reassess, and make plans for a better, brighter future. On December 31, before the clock strikes midnight, millions of people will have made a list of goals, objectives, and aspirations for the coming year. But the sad reality is that most of us will give-up on our resolutions after only a few weeks.

It’s time for a resolution revolution. And it starts this Monday.

The Healthy Monday Refresh is all about setting intentions at the beginning of the week and recommitting to them every Monday. Our research shows that people view Monday as a fresh start, and as the day they are more likely start healthy activities like diets, exercise, and stress management practices. Planning to achieve longer term goals by taking smaller, more manageable steps, can increase the likelihood of developing lasting healthy habits. And if you slip up, you can refresh your efforts on the following Monday.

The New Year’s Refresh package is a 5-week series that uses the Healthy Monday Refresh to introduce a selection of recognized wellness concepts that can be used by individuals (and organizations) to help reach their health goals. For each of the five weeks, users will have access to three unique practices and/or informational articles that address an aspect of physical activity, stress relief, and healthy eating. The subject matter is diverse, and includes everything from deep breathing practices to dispelling fitness fears to how to cook delicious vegetables.

But what if after those five weeks you get a little off track and temporarily lose sight of your goal? You just need to hit the refresh button.

Our new Healthy Monday Check-Up Tool allows you to report how you’re feeling every Monday and find practices that can support you as so you continue working towards accomplishing your New Year’s health resolutions.

Is eating healthier one of your key goals? Stay motivated and inspired with our Meatless Monday Challenge, a 12-week series of ideas and recipes to help you eat more plants and less meat.

# # #