Abstract: Cell-based neural regeneration is challenging due to the difficulty in obtaining sufficient neural stem cells with clinical applicability. SCAPs originating from embryonic neural crest with high neurogenic potential could be a promising cell source for neural regeneration. This study aimed to investigate whether the formation of 3D spheres can promote SCAPs neurogenic potential. Material and methods: 3D SCAPs spheres were first generated in 256-well agarose microtissue mold. The spheres and single cells were individually cultured on collagen I coated μ-Slide for 4 and 7 days. Cell morphological changes, neural marker expression, and neurite outgrowth were evaluated under a confocal microscope. Secretion of BDNF and NGF-β was measured by ELISA kits. Results: Pronounced morphological changes were noticed in a time-dependent manner. The migrating cells’ morphology changed from fibroblast-like cells to neuron-like cells. Compared to the 2D culture, neurite length, number, and the expression of neural markers, including Nestin, β-tubulin III, NeuN, and MAP-2 were significantly increased in the 3D spheres, while the secretion of BDNF and NGF-β was markedly downregulated at day 7. Conclusion: The formation of 3D spheres enhanced the neurogenic potential of SCAPs, suggesting the advantage of using the 3D spheres of SCAPs for the treatment of neural diseases.