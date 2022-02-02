Holistic well-being advocate Portia A. Jackson Preston, DrPH, MPH, says former Miss USA suicide should remind us all to practice sustainable self-care, and seek help via therapy. Preston is Assistant Professor, Department of Public Health at Cal State Fullerton, and is available to speak to media about topics related to the death of Chelsie Kryst, especially how stressors such as racism contribute to health inequity.

Dr. Preston shares her initial reactions to this tragedy.

“From the outside, Chelsie Kryst seemingly had it all: beauty, brains, and recognition. In 2019, she was one of five Black women who had swept major beauty pageants in the U.S. As a crowned winner of Miss USA and top finisher in Miss Universe, a lawyer, and correspondent for Extra, Ms. Kryst had achieved what many could only dream of. She was spoken of as a bright light by so many that knew her,” Preston says.

“However, facades can be both crippling and deceiving. Chelsie Kryst spoke openly about the importance of self-care and shared that she met with a counselor to prioritize her own mental health. However, she also lamented her consciousness of how her own appeal in the eyes of society would fade as she aged. Chelsie used her time and talents to advocate for others, and I believe she used self-care and therapy to advocate for herself in the best way she knew how. Her passing is a reminder that success in the eyes of the world is not enough to heal our deeper wounds. As we seek to understand the fullness of her journey, some of which we may never know, may we slow down and pause for our own healing. It is my hope that the Black wellness movement, and those who hope to support us, will take time to care deeply for ourselves, and to embrace the communal care we hope to provide for others.”

