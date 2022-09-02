Article title: Feeding mode influences dynamic gut microbiota signatures and affects susceptibility to anti-CD3 mAb-induced intestinal injury in neonatal mice

Authors: Saravanan Subramanian, Hua Geng, Chao Du, Pauline M. Chou, Heng-Fu Bu, Xiao Wang, Suchitra Swaminathan, Stephanie C. Tan, Jason M. Ridlon, Isabelle G. De Plaen, Xiao-Di Tan

From the authors: “This report shows that a feeding mode profoundly affects gut colonization in neonatal mice. Furthermore, our results demonstrate that formula feeding predisposes mouse pups to anti-CD3 mAb-induced necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC)-like intestinal injury upon inadequate microbial colonization.”

This study is highlighted as one of September’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.