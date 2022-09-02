Research Alert

Article title: Feeding mode influences dynamic gut microbiota signatures and affects susceptibility to anti-CD3 mAb-induced intestinal injury in neonatal mice

Authors: Saravanan Subramanian, Hua Geng, Chao Du, Pauline M. Chou, Heng-Fu Bu, Xiao Wang, Suchitra Swaminathan, Stephanie C. Tan, Jason M. Ridlon, Isabelle G. De Plaen, Xiao-Di Tan

From the authors: “This report shows that a feeding mode profoundly affects gut colonization in neonatal mice. Furthermore, our results demonstrate that formula feeding predisposes mouse pups to anti-CD3 mAb-induced necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC)-like intestinal injury upon inadequate microbial colonization.”

This study is highlighted as one of September’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Digestive Disorders OBGYN
KEYWORDS
Physiology Premature Birth preemie health Necrotizing Enterocolitis Gastrointestinal Physiology Formula feeding Breastfeeding