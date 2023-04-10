Newswise — CLEVELAND -- Fortune has named University Hospitals one of America’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023.

According to Fortune, the list recognizes 300 companies transforming industries from the inside out in a variety of ways. Fortune presents this prestigious award with Statista Inc., which is the world-leading statistics portal and industry-ranking provider.

“This achievement is a tremendous recognition of our culture that promotes creativity and entrepreneurial spirit while at the same time democratizes excellence,” said Cliff A. Megerian, MD, FACS, Chief Executive Officer and the Jane and Henry Meyer Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair at University Hospitals.

“Since our founding in 1866, innovation has helped shape how we care for our community. It’s evident in all aspects of our mission: To Heal. To Teach. To Discover. And while we know our team makes miracles happen every day because of our foundational drive to innovate, we are also proud when third parties recognize our efforts,” said Dr. Megerian.

Fortune and Statista selected companies based on three pillars: innovation culture, process innovation and product innovation.

UH ranked No.1 among health systems in Ohio for innovation culture and No. 5 among all companies in the state.

Across all organizations in the health care sector, UH ranked No. 20 in innovation culture.

According to Dr. Megerian, the recognition of UH’s process innovation acknowledges the incredible work occurring daily around the delivery of care. The recognition of product innovation speaks to caregiver commitment for advancing drug discovery and device development and solidifies why UH was chosen to lead the ‘product innovation’ initiative for the Cleveland Innovation District – because of UH’s strong innovative culture and legacy of charting new paths.

Among all industries and all categories (culture/process/product), UH ranked No. 205 on the list that is comprised of many of the top Fortune 500 public companies, including Amazon and Apple.

To determine the list, Fortune and Statista deployed online surveys; queried experts in various fields, including recruiters, management consultants and patent attorneys; and analyzed the quantity and value of a company’s patents.

UH Ventures and the UH Research & Education Institute foster problem identification, idea generation, prototyping and testing, and collaboration across the UH system.

“I am immensely grateful for all our caregivers who embrace innovative thinking to put forth ideas to enhance our processes or create a better way to deliver care for our community, as well as our community supporters who enable our innovation,” said Dr. Megerian.

###

About University Hospitals / Cleveland, Ohio Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 21 hospitals (including five joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system’s flagship quaternary care, academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Northeast Ohio Medical University, Oxford University and the Technion Israel Institute of Technology. The main campus also includes the UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, with more than 3,000 active clinical trials and research studies underway. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including “America’s Best Hospitals” from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to 19 Clinical Care Delivery and Research Institutes. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with more than 30,000 employees. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org.