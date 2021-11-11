Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Forty Loyola Medicine physicians have been named to Chicago magazine's 2021 Top Surgeons list.

These physicians were selected as the best in the area by their peers, according to Chicago magazine. Finalists were chosen based on nominations, as well as each physicians’ education and professional experience.

"At Loyola Medicine, we pride ourselves on offering outstanding surgical care in a wide variety of specialties," said Richard K. Freeman, MD, MBA, FACS, regional chief clinical officer for Loyola Medicine. "The 40 doctors featured in this year's list, their colleagues and the teams that support them represent our commitment to our mission of providing exceptional patient care across the board."

Loyola Medicine's "Top Surgeons:"

Michael Anstadt, MD, surgical critical care

Bernadette Aulivola, MD, vascular surgery

Michael S. Bednar, MD, hand surgery

Richard W. Borrowdale, MD, head and neck surgical oncology

Charles S. Bouchard, MD, ophthalmology

Nicholas Brown, MD, orthopaedic surgery

Bipan Chand, MD, bariatric surgery

Steven Charous, MD, otolaryngology

Victor Cimino, MD, plastic surgery

Felipe De Alba, MD, ophthalmology

Steven A. De Jong, MD, endocrine surgery

Joshua M. Eberhardt, MD, colon and rectal surgery

Douglas Evans, MD, orthopaedics

Luis A. Fernandez, MD, transplant surgery

Robert C. Flanigan, MD, urology

Nickolas Garbis, MD, orthopaedics

Constantine V. Godellas, MD, oncology

Gopal Gupta, MD, urology

Erling Ho, MD, orthopaedics

William J. Hopkinson, MD, orthopaedic surgery

Adam S. Kabaker, MD, endocrinology

Raymond J. Konior, MD, plastic surgery

Daniel Kurtzman, MD, otolaryngology

John Leonetti, MD, otolaryngology

Fred A. Luchette, surgical critical care

Kevin McVary, MD, urology

Jeffrey S. Meisles, MD, orthopaedic surgery

Dennis Moore, MD, otolaryngology

Russ Nockels, MD, neurosurgery

Vikram Prabhu, MD, neurosurgery

Marcus Quek, MD, urology

Harold Rees, MD, orthopaedic surgery

Dane Salazar, MD, orthopaedic surgery

Adam Schiff, MD, orthopaedic surgery

Marc Singer, MD, colon and rectal surgery

James Stankiewicz, MD, otolaryngology

Pietro Tonino, MD, orthopaedic surgery

Thomas Turk, MD, urology

Darl Vandevender, MD, plastic surgery

Karen Wu, MD, orthopaedic surgery

Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., a health care research and information company, compiled the Top Doctors list for Chicago magazine. Its online nomination process is open to all licensed physicians in the United States. Physicians are able to nominate doctors in any specialty in any part of the country who they believe are the best in the region or the country in their specialties. A physician's education and professional experience are validated before final selection. Doctors cannot pay to be selected.

