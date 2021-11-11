Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Forty Loyola Medicine physicians have been named to Chicago magazine's 2021 Top Surgeons list.
These physicians were selected as the best in the area by their peers, according to Chicago magazine. Finalists were chosen based on nominations, as well as each physicians’ education and professional experience.
"At Loyola Medicine, we pride ourselves on offering outstanding surgical care in a wide variety of specialties," said Richard K. Freeman, MD, MBA, FACS, regional chief clinical officer for Loyola Medicine. "The 40 doctors featured in this year's list, their colleagues and the teams that support them represent our commitment to our mission of providing exceptional patient care across the board."
Loyola Medicine's "Top Surgeons:"
Michael Anstadt, MD, surgical critical care
Bernadette Aulivola, MD, vascular surgery
Michael S. Bednar, MD, hand surgery
Richard W. Borrowdale, MD, head and neck surgical oncology
Charles S. Bouchard, MD, ophthalmology
Nicholas Brown, MD, orthopaedic surgery
Bipan Chand, MD, bariatric surgery
Steven Charous, MD, otolaryngology
Victor Cimino, MD, plastic surgery
Felipe De Alba, MD, ophthalmology
Steven A. De Jong, MD, endocrine surgery
Joshua M. Eberhardt, MD, colon and rectal surgery
Douglas Evans, MD, orthopaedics
Luis A. Fernandez, MD, transplant surgery
Robert C. Flanigan, MD, urology
Nickolas Garbis, MD, orthopaedics
Constantine V. Godellas, MD, oncology
Gopal Gupta, MD, urology
Erling Ho, MD, orthopaedics
William J. Hopkinson, MD, orthopaedic surgery
Adam S. Kabaker, MD, endocrinology
Raymond J. Konior, MD, plastic surgery
Daniel Kurtzman, MD, otolaryngology
John Leonetti, MD, otolaryngology
Fred A. Luchette, surgical critical care
Kevin McVary, MD, urology
Jeffrey S. Meisles, MD, orthopaedic surgery
Dennis Moore, MD, otolaryngology
Russ Nockels, MD, neurosurgery
Vikram Prabhu, MD, neurosurgery
Marcus Quek, MD, urology
Harold Rees, MD, orthopaedic surgery
Dane Salazar, MD, orthopaedic surgery
Adam Schiff, MD, orthopaedic surgery
Marc Singer, MD, colon and rectal surgery
James Stankiewicz, MD, otolaryngology
Pietro Tonino, MD, orthopaedic surgery
Thomas Turk, MD, urology
Darl Vandevender, MD, plastic surgery
Karen Wu, MD, orthopaedic surgery
Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., a health care research and information company, compiled the Top Doctors list for Chicago magazine. Its online nomination process is open to all licensed physicians in the United States. Physicians are able to nominate doctors in any specialty in any part of the country who they believe are the best in the region or the country in their specialties. A physician's education and professional experience are validated before final selection. Doctors cannot pay to be selected.
###
About Loyola Medicine
Loyola Medicine, a member of Trinity Health, is a nationally ranked academic, quaternary care system based in Chicago's western suburbs. The three-hospital system includes Loyola University Medical Center, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and MacNeal Hospital, as well as convenient locations offering primary care, specialty care and immediate care services from more than 1,800 physicians throughout Cook, Will and DuPage counties. Loyola is a 547-licensed-bed hospital in Maywood that includes the William G. & Mary A. Ryan Center for Heart & Vascular Medicine, the Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center, a Level 1 trauma center, Illinois's largest burn center, a certified comprehensive stroke center and a children’s hospital. Loyola also trains the next generation of caregivers through its academic affiliation with Loyola University Chicago’s Stritch School of Medicine and Marcella Niehoff School of Nursing. Gottlieb is a 247-licensed-bed community hospital in Melrose Park with the newly renovated Judd A. Weinberg Emergency Department, the Loyola Center for Metabolic Surgery and Bariatric Care and the Loyola Cancer Care & Research facility at the Marjorie G. Weinberg Cancer Center. MacNeal is a 374-licensed-bed teaching hospital in Berwyn with advanced medical, surgical and psychiatric services, acute rehabilitation, an inpatient skilled nursing facility and a 68-bed behavioral health program and community clinics. Loyola Medical Group, a team of primary and specialty care physicians, offers care at over 15 Chicago-area locations. For more information, visit loyolamedicine.org. You can also follow Loyola Medicine on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.
About Trinity Health
Trinity Health is one of the largest multi-institutional Catholic health care delivery systems in the nation, serving diverse communities that include more than 30 million people across 22 states. Trinity Health includes 92 hospitals, as well as 100 continuing care locations that include PACE programs, senior living facilities, and home care and hospice services. Its continuing care programs provide nearly 2.5 million visits annually. Based in Livonia, Mich., and with annual operating revenues of $18.8 billion and assets of $30.5 billion, the organization returns $1.3 billion to its communities annually in the form of charity care and other community benefit programs. Trinity Health employs about 123,000 colleagues, including 6,800 employed physicians and clinicians. Committed to those who are poor and underserved in its communities, Trinity Health is known for its focus on the country's aging population. As a single, unified ministry, the organization is the innovator of Senior Emergency Departments, the largest not-for-profit provider of home health care services — ranked by number of visits — in the nation, as well as the nation’s leading provider of PACE (Program of All Inclusive Care for the Elderly) based on the number of available programs. For more information, visit trinity-health.org. You can also follow Trinity Health on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.