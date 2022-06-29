Attention media: You are welcome to attend this exciting event featuring world-renowned scholars and industry leaders in data science and artificial intelligence.

What: HK Tech Forum on Data Science and AI

When: 26 – 27 July 2022, 9:00 AM-6:15 PM HKT

Where: Virtual

Objective

The HK Tech Forum on Data Science and AI (DSAI) gathers world-renowned scholars in data science and AI to address challenging issues in driving data science and AI technology for the benefit of the society. Featured speakers include Turing award winner Prof. John Hopcroft, world-class AI entrepreneur Dr. Kai-Fu Lee, and other world-leading scientists and technologists from the U.S. and China. The forum aims to exchange new ideas and technological development among DSAI scholars in Hong Kong and the rest of the world.

Featured Speakers

John E. Hopcroft

Turing Award (1986)

Cornell University, USA

John E. Hopcroft is the IBM Professor of Engineering and Applied Mathematics in Computer Science at Cornell University. From January 1994 until June 2001, he was the Joseph Silbert Dean of Engineering. After receiving both his M.S. (1962) and Ph.D. (1964) in electrical engineering from Stanford University, he spent three years on the faculty of Princeton University.

Presentation title: Maths for Big Data Resolution

The size of data has become enormous. One needs significant mathematical tools to process and abstract information from big data collections. We are living in an information revolution in which processing larger and larger data sets will become common. As the size of data sets increases, more subtle information can be extracted. This talk will illustrate the mathematical background needed to be successful in the information age.

Kai-Fu Lee

Chairman and CEO, Sinovation Ventures

President, Sinovation Ventures Artificial Intelligence Institute

Kai-Fu Lee is the Chairman and CEO of Sinovation Ventures (www.sinovationventures.com) and President of Sinovation Venture’s Artificial Intelligence Institute. Sinovation Ventures, managing US$3 billion dual currency investment funds, is a leading venture capital firm focusing on developing the next generation deep tech companies in China.

Presentation title: China: from AI Superpower to Deep Tech Superpower

AI is fundamentally transforming every aspect of human life on an unimaginable scale, revolutionizing the making of goods to generating unprecedented wealth or creating brand new forms of interactions. Join internationally renowned AI expert Dr. Kai-Fu Lee, bestselling author of AI Superpowers, as he introduces new predictions of the next five major technology trends of our century. In this illuminating talk, Dr. Lee will guide us through most current breakthroughs in the fields of artificial intelligence, automation & robotics, life sciences, new energy, quantum computing and the cross pollination possibilities across these disciplines. Based on his predictions, AI and automation will change everything from how things are produced to how business decisions are made, leading up to the “age of plentitude." AI coupled with other technology breakthroughs will benefit human well-being and longevity, accelerate new sources of clean energy and safer food. Dr. Lee will also decipher the rise of China under the global technological paradigms on the trajectory to become a deep tech superpower.

Presented by: HK Tech Forum, Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study, School of Data Science, Hong Kong Institute for Data Science, City University of Hong Kong