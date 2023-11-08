Newswise — PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation small molecule therapies for chronic immunological and inflammatory disorders, today announced a $50 million Series A financing. The financing was led by BVF Partners LP with participation from other leading life sciences investors RA Capital Management and OrbiMed.

Proceeds from the Series A financing will enable Forward to advance its portfolio of novel, small molecule immunology medicines towards clinical development. Forward Therapeutics is the first company to partner with Curie.Bio, a new model for venture capital in biotech focused on helping founders launch therapeutics companies.

"This Series A financing round is a significant milestone for Forward Therapeutics," said Toufike Kanouni, chief executive officer of Forward Therapeutics. "We are grateful to be supported by leading life sciences investors who recognize the potential of our novel therapies to impact the lives of millions of people living with chronic immunological and inflammatory conditions. We would also like to thank the Curie.Bio team for their support which helped create an efficient operational model and accelerate our pipeline."

"Our programs target key immunology nodes, aiming to reduce inflammation, promote healing and restore quality of life," said Ewan Taylor, chief scientific officer of Forward Therapeutics. "Our goal is to expand global patient access to high quality medicines. We appreciate our investors support to help achieve our vision."

About Forward Therapeutics

Forward Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of chronic inflammatory disorders. The company is advancing a pipeline of novel, next-generation small molecule immune therapies. To learn more, please visit www.forward-tx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.