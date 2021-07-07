Newswise — On Wednesday, July 14, 2021, from 3pm to 4:30pm EST, the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE) will host a webinar on Understanding and Bolstering the Recovery Workforce and release results from the qualitative portion of its first-ever national surgery of peer recovery coaches. The study was conducted in partnership with the survey research firm, SSRS.

The webinar is free and open to all. Register Here

Presenting and reacting to the initial findings from the study and providing some recommendations for the field will be:

Tom Coderre , Acting Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)

Cortney Lovell , Partner and Co-Founder, Our Wellness Collective

John F. Kelly, PhD, ABPP , Elizabeth R. Spallin Professor of Psychiatry in the Field of Addiction Medicine, Harvard Medical School; Founder and Director, Recovery Research Institute

Aubri Kaufman, MA, LAC, NCC, Moderator and Research Analyst, SSRS

As people with lived experience of addiction and recovery, peer recovery coaches are often the lynchpin to engaging people in opioid use disorder treatment and helping them rebuild their lives. Many states, as well as healthcare and recovery organizations, have significantly increased the use of this workforce over the past decade. FORE is engaged in efforts to explore the unique challenges and experiences of peer recovery coaches across the United States so that a strong, effective workforce is developed.

ABOUT FORE

The Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE) was founded in 2018 as a private 501(c)(3) national, grant-making foundation focused on addressing the nation’s opioid crisis. FORE is committed to funding a diversity of projects contributing solutions to the crisis at national, state, and community levels. FORE’s mission is to support partners advancing patient-centered, innovative, evidence-based solutions impacting people experiencing opioid use disorder, their families, and their communities. Through convening, grantmaking and developing informational resources, FORE seeks to bring about long-term change. To date, FORE has awarded 43 grants totaling $12.8 million.