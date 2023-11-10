Stephen Ritz

Founder, Green Bronx Machine

I'm thrilled to see the effectiveness and availability of medications that help address and reduce obesity in partnership with behavioral and dietary change. Without a doubt, this becomes an easy and actionable plan for the privileged as well as those, who for a variety of reasons, have not succeeded prior. What concerns me is cost and access. Folks who could benefit the most - working class people whose diets are largely predicated by cost, accessibility, and convenience and in turn, represent the largest group of nutritionally challenged, obese, and often food insecure people - sadly lack the best insurance, any insurance, or the resources to pay for the medication - much less provide any food for their families at certain times of the month. This horrific cycle typifies what I call: "Endless Obesity, Disease, Poverty, and Profit in America, by America." What we really need is policy change, advocacy, education, and equitable access to better food and proven medications for all!

Green Bronx Machine builds healthy, equitable, and resilient communities through inspired education, local food systems, and 21st Century workforce development. Dedicated to cultivating minds and harvesting hope, our school-based model using urban agriculture aligned to key school performance indicators grows healthy students and healthy schools to transform communities that are fragmented and marginalized into neighborhoods that are inclusive and thriving.