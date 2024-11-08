Research Alert

Abstract

Newswise — Lean startup, effectuation, creation theory, and the theory-based view represent four different descriptive theories of how new ventures emerge and/or normative theories of how new ventures should be developed. We juxtapose the four approaches and describe their similarities and differences, which provides a foundation for considering complementarities among the approaches and constructing a future research agenda for additional reconciliation and contextualization regarding how successful new ventures are, or should be, developed under varying circumstances.

Journal Link: Journal of Management

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Journal of Management

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Entrepreneurship
KEYWORDS
Lean Startup effectuation Creating Theory New Ventures
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY