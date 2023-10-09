Newswise — Four Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health professors have been elected to the National Academy of Medicine, along with three colleagues from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Membership in the NAM, considered one of the highest honors in the fields of health and medicine, recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievements and commitment to service. The announcement was made during the NAM’s annual meeting in Washington, D.C., on October 9. This year’s class includes 100 new members.

“We are thrilled to have four of the School’s professors recognized with this prestigious—and well-deserved—honor,” says Dean Ellen J. MacKenzie, PhD, ScM. “Their work has helped to address some of the most urgent public health issues of our time, from pandemics to aging to gun violence to health equity. I am proud of their innovative thinking and leadership, and grateful for their ongoing work to build a healthier, more just world.”

The Bloomberg School’s NAM Class of 2023:

Karen Bandeen-Roche, PhD, MS, is a professor in the Bloomberg School’s Department of Biostatistics, which Bandeen-Roche chaired from December 2008 to June 2023. She deploys statistical reasoning to find ways to lengthen healthy life and increase independence for older adults. She also serves as director of the Johns Hopkins Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center Data Management and Statistics Core and the Epidemiology and Biostatistics of Aging Training Program; co-director of the Johns Hopkins Older Americans Independence Center; and a deputy director of the Johns Hopkins Institute for Clinical and Translational Research. Her current research projects include determining causes and treatments for frailty—and its converse, resilience to stressors—in older adults; developing measures of structural racism; and quantifying associations of community determinants with health. Bandeen-Roche has joint appointments at the Johns Hopkins University schools of Medicine and Nursing.

She earned a PhD in operations research and industrial engineering and an MS in operations research from Cornell University, and a BA in mathematics from Andrews University.

Tom Inglesby, MD, is the director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and a professor in the Department of Environmental Health and Engineering, which spans the Bloomberg School and Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering. His work focuses on public health preparedness, pandemics, emerging infectious diseases, and biological threat prevention and response. Inglesby was senior policy adviser for the White House (2021–2022), where he was the national coordinator for COVID testing. Previously he worked as senior advisor on COVID for the Office of Health and Human Services Secretary (2020–2021). Inglesby is the current chair of the Technical Advisory Group for the Health Security Interface program at the World Health Organization. He was the chair of the Board of Scientific Counselors, Center for Preparedness and Response at Center for Disease Control and Prevention (2010–19) and has testified before the U.S. Congress. He has authored or co-authored more than 170 peer-reviewed publications on health security and epidemic preparedness.

He received an MD from Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons and a BA in English Literature from Georgetown University. Inglesby has a joint appointment at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Keshia M. Pollack Porter, PhD, MPH, is a Bloomberg Centennial Professor and the Bloomberg Centennial Chair in the Bloomberg School’s Department of Health Policy and Management. Her work advances health equity and policy change that promotes safe and healthy environments. Pollack Porter is an advocate for evidence-informed policies that address structural drivers of health using tools such as health impact assessments that help decision makers and practitioners evaluate the potential health effects of a plan, project, or policy, before being adopted or implemented. Collaborating across sectors, including urban planning, housing, education, transportation, and criminal justice, is central to her work. She has published widely on policies and practices that promote inclusive and safe built environments to expand opportunities for outdoor play, walking and bicycling, and other physical activity.

Pollack Porter earned a PhD in Health and Public Policy at the Bloomberg School, an MPH in Chronic Disease Epidemiology from the Yale School of Public Health, and a BA in sociology from Tufts University.

Daniel Webster, ScD, MPH, is Bloomberg Professor of American Health in the Bloomberg School’s Department of Health Policy and Management and Distinguished Research Scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions. Webster has published widely on the impacts of gun policies on firearm-related homicides, suicides, and gun trafficking, and has led studies of community violence intervention programs and intimate partner violence. He is the lead editor and a contributor to Reducing Gun Violence in America: Informing Policy with Evidence and Analysis (Johns Hopkins University Press, 2013) and a member of the Council on Criminal Justice’s Working Group on Violent Crime. He developed and teaches what is thought to be the first course on violence prevention in a school of public health. Webster’s research has informed policies to reduce gun violence at the local, state, and federal level.

He earned his ScD from the Bloomberg School, his MPH from the University of Michigan, and a BA in psychology from the University of Northern Colorado.

Since the NAM’s founding in 1970, the work and recommendations of its members have shaped health research, practice, and policies that improve health and health outcomes worldwide.

New members are elected by current members through a selective process that recognizes people who have made major contributions to the advancement of the medical sciences, health care, and public health. The NAM currently has more than 2,000 members.

