Newswise — The Johns Hopkins Carey Business School announces the addition of four full-time faculty members at the start of the 2021-2022 academic year. Appointed to the practice track, the new faculty members represent a wide range of professional and academic experience in areas including investing, asset management, fintech, leadership, military command, and machine learning.

“We’re delighted that Carey Business School students will have the opportunity to benefit from the broad backgrounds of these four new members of our faculty,” said Alex Triantis, Carey’s dean. “Their experience in the private and public sectors, as well as in academia, will prove extremely helpful in showing our students both the practical and the theoretic aspects of business.”

In alphabetical order, the new appointees are:

Frank Fabozzi (professor of practice in finance, PhD in economics from City University of New York) has authored numerous books on finance and edited two popular industry reference books, The Handbook of Fixed Income Securities and The Handbook of Mortgage-Backed Securities. He has served on several fund boards and worked as an advisor to asset management firms, investment banks, and government entities. He is also editor-in-chief of The Journal of Portfolio Management.

Sudip Gupta (associate professor of practice in finance, PhD in economics from the University of Wisconsin at Madison) has consulted with various multinational financial corporations and government committees, and has served as a consulting expert for numerous antitrust and financial litigations. As an instructor at both the undergraduate and graduate levels, he has guided courses on corporate finance, econometrics, fintech, investments, and machine learning.

David Smith (associate professor of practice in management and organization, PhD in sociology from the University of Maryland at College Park) has focused on gender, work, and family issues including allyship, inclusive leadership, inclusive mentoring/sponsoring/advocacy, bias in performance evaluations, retention/advancement of women in professions, and dual-career families. Before entering academia, he served as a military squadron commander and flew more than 3,000 hours over 30 years, including combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Graeme Warren (assistant professor of practice in operations management and business analytics, PhD in industrial engineering from Purdue University) has extensive experience as an instructor in schools of engineering, covering topics such as applied probability, statistics, reliability theory, discrete optimization, heuristic optimization, and engineering economics; as well as in business schools, leading courses on statistics, optimization, machine learning, corporate finance, operations management, project management, supply chain management, and business analytics practicums.

Additionally, the Carey Business School announced: