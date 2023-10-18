Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate is excited to announce its fourth cohort consisting of nine innovative health tech startups from around the globe. The 20-week accelerator program offers the startups an opportunity to refine their AI-driven solutions, helping them move their business plans forward and providing them resources to improve patient care, faster.

"We are thrilled to welcome the new cohort of Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate," says Jamie Sundsbak, partner relationship manager with Mayo Clinic Platform. "These companies are at the forefront of healthcare innovation, and we are excited to work with them to accelerate their groundbreaking solutions. Together, we can make a real difference in the lives of patients around the world."

Using its powerful data network, Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate helps startups focus on validation and clinical readiness of their AI-driven solutions in line with healthcare industry standards. The program provides participants access to Mayo Clinic experts in regulatory, clinical, technology and business domains. As part of this in-kind investment, Mayo Clinic Platform has an equity position in the companies.

More about the members of Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate Cohort 4:

C the Signs is focused on giving every patient their best chance at surviving cancer by detecting cancer at the earliest, most curable stage. In under 30 seconds, C the Signs has the ability to rapidly identify which cancers a patient is at risk of and recommend the most appropriate test or specialist to diagnose their cancer.

Genomate Health Inc. develops AI-powered computational tools for personalized medicine. Its main focus is assisting physicians in making optimal personalized treatment decisions for each patient based on the complex molecular characteristics of human diseases. Its flagship product, Genomate MTC (molecular treatment calculator), is the first computational AI solution clinically proven to improve personalized n-of-1 treatment decisions in precision oncology.

ISHI Health specializes in heart failure care with its innovative virtual care solutions. Its expertise in heart failure, state-of-the-art cardiac sensor technology and disease profiling enable ISHI Health to offer scalable virtual care. Collaborating closely with physicians, they craft personalized treatment plans, encompassing medication adjustments, continuous monitoring and easing the care burden. ISHI Health provides patients with contextual feedback, enhancing their journey and ensuring lasting engagement.

LUMINARE's mission is to make healthcare more efficient using its expertise in healthcare and technology to eliminate sepsis deaths. LUMINARE’s software has been shown to accelerate identification of infections and speed up implementation of sepsis protocols in care settings. The ensuing fast treatment decreases ICU admissions, ICU lengths of stay, and ventilator utilization and improves sepsis survival. LUMINARE is adding deep-learning AI through this collaboration to allow hospitals to confirm sepsis faster and thereby treat faster using innovative workflow software to eliminate alert-fatigue that has plagued AI-based alarms.

Alvee helps payers and providers to reduce health disparities with AI-driven insights and autonomous care navigation. Its platform proactively identifies barriers to care, lays out actionable pathways for social determinants of health and helps to close the loop on resource referrals. Alvee focuses on enhanced health outcomes, regulatory compliance and cost efficiency.

DeepMetrics operates as an AI-driven ICU automation platform company. The company has developed an AI model for automatically adjusting ventilator settings, which has been tested on approximately 2,000 ICU patients over roughly 4,000 ICU days. Their AI demonstrates the capability to control ventilators at the level of intensivist, offering verifiable guarantee of optimality. Currently, they are in the process of submitting their findings to a top journal and pursuing a U.S. patent. DeepMetrics is actively working toward securing a 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration while simultaneously raising $5 million in seed/pre-series A funding.

AI Nexus is on a mission to democratize healthcare, making it more accessible to people regardless of economic status, geographic location, gender or race. Its technology, miaVitals, is a novel and proprietary AI-based platform that helps users to take control of their health using just a smartphone. Through machine learning pattern recognition with insights created by cognitive AI that encapsulates the expertise of dozens of medical doctors, miaVitals is capable of detecting early warning signs at the onset of numerous chronic diseases and life-threatening conditions, such as respiratory disorders, stroke and cardiac arrhythmia.

ArtiMed is developing AI-based risk stratification software-as-a-service (SaaS) tools. These tools are designed to assist health plans and insurers to manage the challenges presented by long Covid and other post-Covid conditions within their populations. Additionally, they enable pharmaceutical companies in identifying individuals who might benefit from their drugs for these conditions. ArtiMed has recently expanded its portfolio to broadened its scope to include risk stratification for other post-Covid issues such as major cardiovascular conditions, including myocardial infarction or stroke, associated with a previous Covid infection.

PulseAI is a medical technology company based in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The company builds AI-enabled software products designed to improve the accuracy, efficiency and scalability of cardiac diagnostics. Through its proprietary database of more than 1 million patients, PulseAI has created a cloud-based digital platform allowing for easy device integration and scalable deployment of deep learning AI-ECG algorithms.

###

About Mayo Clinic Platform

Founded on Mayo Clinic's dedication to patient-centered care, Mayo Clinic Platform enables new knowledge, new solutions and new technologies through collaborations with health technology innovators to create a healthier world. To learn more, visit Mayo Clinic Platform.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.