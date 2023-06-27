Newswise — Ahead of the July 4th holiday, Virginia Tech experts can speak on a variety of topics, including food & beer pairings for cookouts, pets & fireworks safety, grilling safety tips, and more.

Safeguarding pets on the 4th of July

Summer heat and holiday travel can always be dangerous for pets, and so can the noise of fireworks. “Every year near the 4th of July, we see a significant increase in the number of traumatic injuries to dogs, specifically related to the fear response associated with fireworks,” says Dr. Mark D. Freeman, assistant professor with the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech. “Dogs have jumped through glass windows and off decks and balconies, chewed through doors and walls, and many get hit by cars when they panic and run away from the noise.”

Food chemist offers beer and food pairing tips for BBQ cookouts

Peanut butter and jelly. Fireworks and the Fourth of July. A juicy burger and a crisp German lager. Some things just go together. With the recent rise of craft beer in the U.S., Americans now have more beer choices than ever before. While it’s tempting to serve your favorite adult beverage with every dish, pairing the right beer style with your dish of choice can elevate your Independence Day meal. Ann Sandbrook, Food Chemistry Lab Manager in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences’ Department of Food Science and Technology has a few tips to help you choose the right beer to take each course of your Fourth of July cookout to the next level. More here.

Expert offers picnic and backyard grilling safety tips for the holiday weekend

As Americans prepare for July 4th celebrations, Melissa Wright, director of the Food Producer Technical Assistance Program at Virginia Tech, has a few tips for keeping foodborne illness away from your holiday picnics and cookouts. To protect yourself from foodborne illness during warm-weather months, safe food handling when eating outdoors is critical. Wright also offers tips for safely grilling alternative and non-beef burgers such as plant-based and turkey burgers. More here.

Taking steps not to get too much sun this July 4th holiday

Planning a fun weekend at the beach? Be sure to take the proper precautions to avoid the potential negative long term health consequences of prolonged sun exposure. Dr. Mariana Phillips, a dermatologist on the faculty of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, and Carlin Rafie, an extension specialist with the Virginia Cooperative Extension, share sun safety tips to help you maximize your summer fun while minimizing sunburn. Read more here.