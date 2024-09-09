Newswise — Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) Director Kim Budil today announced that the 2024 John S. Foster, Jr. Medal is awarded to Franklin Miller, a principal at The Scowcroft Group. The ninth recipient of the prestigious Foster Award, Miller is recognized for his exceptional and inspirational career dedicated to national security, defense policy and international relations. He will be honored at a ceremony in Livermore on Oct. 30.

“Frank Miller has made significant and noteworthy contributions to our nation’s security,” Budil said. “His deep commitment and exceptional leadership in defense policy have profoundly shaped our strategic landscape. His remarkable career exemplifies the qualities we honor with the John S. Foster Jr. Medal, and we are proud to recognize his invaluable contributions to our national interests.”

Miller’s distinguished career spans more than 31 years in the United States government, including senior roles in the Department of Defense and the White House. He served as a special assistant to President George W. Bush and as senior director for Defense Policy and Arms Control on the National Security Council. At the White House, he was responsible for critical areas such as nuclear deterrence, strategic arms reductions and defense trade reform.

Miller has long been involved in U.S. nuclear deterrence and weapons policy, advocating for the Reagan Strategic Modernization Program and leading efforts to improve U.S. target planning. From 1989 to 1991, he led a Department of Defense review of the U.S. nuclear war plan, streamlining it and significantly reducing weapons requirements.

Miller worked closely with U.S. allies, particularly the United Kingdom, participating in the 1982 negotiations for the Trident II missile and forging important relationships with the British Ministry of Defence. He chaired NATO's nuclear policy committee from 1996 to 2001 and was instrumental in launching both the U.S.-U.K. and U.S.-French nuclear staff talks.

Following his retirement from government service in 2005, Miller has remained active in supporting and promoting U.S. nuclear deterrence policy. He has continued to influence national security as a consultant on defense and foreign affairs and through various advisory roles, including the Secretary of Defense Task Force on DoD Nuclear Weapons Management, the Congressional Advisory Panel on the Governance of the Nuclear Security Enterprise and the Congressional Commission on the Strategic Posture of the United States. He has served twice on the board of directors of Sandia National Laboratories. Miller serves as a member of the U.S. Strategic Command Advisory Group.

Miller has received numerous accolades, including distinguished service medals from the Department of Defense, Department of State, Department of Navy, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the National Nuclear Security Administration. In addition, Miller has received several prestigious foreign honors including an honorary knighthood as a Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire (KBE) from Queen Elizabeth II for his contributions to U.S.-U.K. relations, the Norwegian Royal Order of Merit, the French Legion of Honor and Japan’s Order of the Rising Sun.

A graduate of Williams College, Miller holds a Master of Public Administration from Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School. He served as a surface warfare officer in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Joseph Hewes and in the Navy reserves.

“Johnny Foster’s legacy in the field of national security is profound, and one that inspires us all,” Miller said. “I am deeply honored to receive the Foster Medal and am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to this vital area of service alongside so many distinguished colleagues.”

The John S. Foster Jr. Medal, administered by Lawrence Livermore National Security, was established to honor individuals who embody the qualities that distinguished John S. Foster Jr. throughout his career, including a strong national security focus, inspiring leadership, integrity and scientific innovation. This award also recognizes the cultivation of inclusive teamwork and an atmosphere of openness in national security innovation, which Miller has consistently championed.

Each year, the LLNL director bestows the Foster Medal upon a deserving recipient, who receives a citation, a gold medal bearing the likeness of John S. Foster Jr. and a $25,000 cash award. Past honorees include pioneers in nuclear security, military strategy and arms control, each with impactful contributions to national security and scientific advancement.