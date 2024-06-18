Newswise — SEATTLE — June 18, 2024 — Fred Hutch Cancer Center announced the recipients of the 2024 Dr. Eddie Méndez Scholar Award, which recognizes outstanding early-career scientists from underrepresented backgrounds who are studying cancer, infectious diseases and basic sciences.

The eight postdoctoral awardees come from research institutions across the U.S. and are experts in a range of subjects including cancer immunology, fungal model systems and craniofacial development.

“We enthusiastically congratulate this year’s recipients who were chosen from a very competitive pool of candidates,” said Christina Termini, PhD, MM, co-director of the Méndez award program and an assistant professor in both the Translational Sciences and Therapeutics and Human Biology Divisions at Fred Hutch. Termini received the award in 2020.

“This year’s winners have made major contributions in their fields, and they embody Dr. Méndez’s passion for science and discovery,” Termini said. “They’ve also done outstanding work to make the scientific landscape more diverse and inclusive.”

Created in 2019, the award honors Dr. Eddie Méndez, a physician-scientist, expert in head and neck cancers and an admired colleague who died of cancer in 2018. The namesake award recognizes his contributions to cancer research and extends his commitment to supporting early-career scientists.

A native of Puerto Rico, Méndez completed his surgical residency at the University of Washington. Passionate about saving lives and sparing patients as many negative side effects as possible, he spearheaded minimally invasive robotic surgery for head and neck cancer tumors. His legacy includes being the first in Washington state to perform the surgery.

In 2024, the award celebrates its sixth year, having honored 54 total postdoctoral researchers to date.

“This award started as a way for us to remember Dr. Méndez and continue his legacy,” said Christopher Li, MD, PhD, who co-directs the award program with Termini. Li is also the associate director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for the Fred Hutch/University of Washington/Seattle Children’s Cancer Consortium and the holder of the Helen G. Edson Endowed Chair for Breast Cancer Research at Fred Hutch.

"We've witnessed this program evolve into a thriving community of scholars,” Li said. “Notably, alumni have secured positions across academic research institutions, government agencies, and the biomedical industry, reflecting the program's role in helping support the advancement of a diverse scientific workforce.”

The recipients of this year’s award will be recognized at the Méndez Symposium July 17-18 at Fred Hutch in Seattle. They will present their research and discuss career development with Fred Hutch faculty and senior leaders.

Application information for next year’s Méndez award can be requested from Fred Hutch’s Office of Faculty Affairs and Diversity at [email protected].

2024 Dr. Eddie Méndez Award Recipients:

Erik Kimble, MD Fred Hutch Cancer Center

Isaac Lopéz-Moyado, PhD La Jolla Institute for Immunology

Christopher Medina, PhD Emory University

Edgar M. Medina, PhD University of Massachusetts Amherst

Stefany Moreno-Gámez, PhD Massachusetts Institute of Technology



Fernanda Palominos, PhD University of California, Berkeley

Nick Salisbury, PhD Fred Hutch Cancer Center

Akanksha Thawani, PhD University of California, Berkeley

