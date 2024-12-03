Newswise — SEATTLE — Dec. 2, 2024 — The of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) will take place in San Diego, Calif. and online Dec. 7-10.

Improving access to life-saving therapies for blood disorders is the theme of many presentations by Fred Hutch Cancer Center experts, including:

Meta-analyses show socioeconomic factors limit access to transplants and clinical trials, highlighting strategies to overcome barriers.

Clinical trial results for new therapy regimens for difficult to treat leukemias.

Prediction model for survivorship and quality of life outcomes after transplant for older, more frail people.

ASH press briefing

(plenary session)

Abstract: 6

Presenter: Natalie Wuliji, DO

Sunday, Dec. 8, 3:45 p.m.

A new multi-center study, led by , a Fred Hutch physician and hematologist-oncologist, highlights how socioeconomic status affects access to allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation for adults with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Lower neighborhood education levels and higher rates of poverty or government assistance were associated with decreased likelihood of receiving transplants, though socioeconomic status had little effect on post-transplant survival. The findings emphasize the need to improve access to this life-saving treatment through financial support, enhanced health literacy and better patient resources.

Acute leukemia clinical trials

Blood and marrow transplant (BMT) is often the best therapy for blood cancers. Fred Hutch has the first and one of the most respected and successful . Clinicians continue to expand BMT for more diseases. Filippo Milano, MD, PhD, director of cord blood transplant at Fred Hutch and associate professor in the Translational Sciences and Therapeutics Division, will present two clinical studies evaluating treatment options for leukemias that have been difficult to treat with transplantation.

Abstract: 265

Presenter: Filippo Milano, MD, PhD

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2 p.m.

Patients with active acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) are typically excluded from transplant due to poor outcomes. , will report on a phase one study testing a new treatment combination that allows people with active AML and MDS to receive first a regimen of chemotherapy followed by allogeneic transplantation with a donor that is matched, unmatched or half-match (“haploidentical”). After one year, overall survival was 77% and disease-free progression 57% for the 46 patients in the study. Milano said the regimen showed significant anti-leukemia effects with minimal side effects, and the team is continuing with the clinical trial.

Abstract: 377

Presenter: Filippo Milano, MD, PhD

Saturday, Dec. 7, 5 p.m.

Stem cell transplants with cells from donated cord blood can help patients who lack a close donor match. But since cord blood units are small, there often are not enough cells to fully restore a patient’s blood system after transplantation. Researchers have been working on ways to extend cord blood units. , will share updated data on a phase two clinical study that shows a cryopreserved cell product combined with a matched cord blood unit led to the 14 patients in the trial having a successful transplant with minimal side effects.

Multiple myeloma

Abstract: 81

Presenter: Rahul Banerjee, MD, FACP

Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.

Multiple myeloma is an incurable blood cancer involving monthly monitoring even when people are in remission. Current guidelines recommend that patients collect their urine over a 24-hour period, keep it refrigerated and bring it to their clinic appointments. Fred Hutch multiple myeloma expert , describes the test as “cumbersome.” He will present results of a phase 3 clinical trial of 500 patients demonstrating that 24-hour urine assessments do not add any value or improve prognosis. The findings should lead to an update in the current guidelines.

Survivorship

Abstract: 685

Presenter: Mohamed Sorror, MD, MSc

Sunday, Dec. 8, 4:30 p.m.

For more than 20 years, transplant doctor , has worked to expand access to life-saving hematopoietic stem cell transplants, particularly for people who are older, more frail and have co-morbidities. Sorror will present the latest findings on a new health assessment model called CHARM, which helps health care teams predict which patients will survive transplantation. Sorror will show that the CHARM model can also be used to predict other post-transplant health concerns including physical decline, cognitive impairment and organ toxicity. CHARM could help guide treatment decisions and improve the care of older patients receiving hematopoietic stem cell transplants.

Transplantation

Abstract: 695

Presenter: Stephanie Lee, MD, MPH

Sunday, Dec. 8, 5:30 p.m.

A stem cell transplant is most effective when done before the disease progresses, but delays can occur while searching for a suitable donor. , will present findings from more than 1,700 patients treated at 47 cancer centers in the U.S. showing that a donor search prognosis score enabled health care providers to more quickly move patients with blood cancers and other blood diseases to transplant based on the likelihood of finding a fully matched donor. The score is based on patients’ HLA type and race and ethnicity, which influence transplant success. Lee hopes that use of the score can help transplant teams make rapid, evidence-based decisions about pursuing alternative donor options. Lee is a Fred Hutch hematologist and blood and marrow transplant physician-scientist who holds the David and Patricia Giuliani/Oliver Press Endowed Chair in Cancer Research.

Clinical trial access

Abstract: 783

Presenter: Carrie Ho, MD

Monday, Dec. 9, 11 a.m.

An analysis of 153 patients newly diagnosed with large B-cell lymphoma at Fred Hutch showed that socioeconomic disadvantage and greater distance from the cancer center hindered their ability to participate in clinical trials. The researchers used , which factors in an individual’s income, education, employment status and type and condition of housing, to determine a socioeconomic score. , a former Fred Hutch Hem/Onc fellow, performed the analysis. Senior author, , a Fred Hutch physician, said the findings indicate a greater need for patient support in high ADI regions, plus improved outreach, diagnostics and study design, to ensure clinical trials are feasible for all patients. Smith added that even though there are therapies that can cure large B-cell lymphomas, clinical trials are essential to increase cure rates and improve treatment tolerability.

Myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS)

Abstract: 344

Presenter: Elizabeth Bonner, BSc

Saturday, Dec. 7, 4:15 p.m.

This study examined how a common mutation in the blood cells of people with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) causes disease. MDS is a group of age-related disorders caused by abnormal development in blood-forming stem cells within the bone marrow. The mutation, called SF3B1, changes blood stem cell development and results in a disrupted balance of different types of blood cells. The researchers say their findings may lead to new therapeutic targets for MDS focused on correcting the imbalances in stem cell development.

Graft-versus-host disease

Abstract: 905

Presenter: Motoko Koyama, MD, PhD

Monday, Dec. 9, 3:45 p.m.

Acute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) is a side effect of stem cell transplantation that can cause painful inflammation in different areas of the body, such as the gastrointestinal tract. Clinicians are looking for ways to prevent the condition from becoming severe. Fred Hutch staff scientist Motoko Koyama, MD, PhD, will discuss preclinical findings that show that particular subsets of donor dendritic cells coordinate the immune response that worsens GVHD in the GI tract. The findings suggest multiple therapeutic targets to prevent severe acute GVHD. Koyama is in the lab led by , director of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation at Fred Hutch and holder of the Leonard and Norma Klorfine Endowed Chair for Clinical Research.

