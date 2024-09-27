Newswise — SEATTLE – Sept. 16, 2024 –To highlight and celebrate the many contributions of Hispanic and Latinx scientists, Fred Hutch Cancer Center has launched an Atlas of Inspiring Hispanic/ Latinx Scientists. Led by Christina Termini, PhD, MM, the public, online resource of more than 380 Hispanic and Latinx scientists serves as a space to build community and create mentorship opportunities.

The atlas, which will be updated yearly with new nominees, highlights scientists with wide-ranging scientific expertise, from mathematical biology and ecology to neurology, and who research disease areas such as cancer, malaria, cardiovascular disease, HIV/AIDS and Alzheimer’s disease.

“For rising generations of scientists, this atlas is about providing a forum of role models,” said Termini, an assistant professor in the Translational Sciences and Therapeutics and Human Biology Divisions at Fred Hutch. “It has the potential to reinforce the identity of Hispanic and Latinx scientists and show that it is possible to achieve careers in all these different fields.”

A National Science Foundation report showed that from 2011 to 2021, the share of Hispanic and Latinx individuals working in STEM fields increased from 11% to 15%. However, despite the overall rise in Hispanic and Latinx representation in STEM fields, in 2022 only 6% of post-secondary faculty members were Hispanic. The atlas is a step toward advancing equitable representation of Hispanic and Latinx individuals among university faculty positions and the broader scientific community.

“I am Hispanic, so this issue is near and dear to me. It’s important to give back to my community by showcasing the amazing people that are part of our community, and to bring awareness that we are here,” pointed out Termini. “The atlas moves the onus of responsibility to the organizers of seminars or search committees who can use this resource to find those scientists that they claim are not there.”

In addition to leading the atlas project, Termini co-directs the Dr. Eddie Méndez Scholar Award, a program at Fred Hutch that supports early-career scientists from disadvantaged backgrounds. Her Fred Hutch lab studies how specific kinds of sugars support normal blood and blood cancer cells.

Additional Fred Hutch scientists recognized in the atlas include:

James Alvarez, PhD, a cancer cell biologist focusing on metabolic pathways that can lead to recurrence of dormant breast cancer cells,

Daphne Avgousti, PhD, a microbiologist working to understand how viruses hijack the DNA packaging of the cells they infect,

Daniel Blanco-Melo, PhD, a genomics and virology scientist who combines computational and lab-based methods to explore how changes in antiviral strategies are driven by the constant struggle with past and current viral infections,

Christopher Li, MD, PhD, an epidemiologist who specializes in identifying breast cancer risk factors and serves as Vice President for Faculty Affairs and Diversity at Fred Hutch and Associate Director, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the Fred Hutch/University of Washington/Seattle Children's Cancer Consortium and holds the Helen G. Edson Endowed Chair for Breast Cancer Research.

Termini collaborated with scientific peers JP Flores, Doris Cruz Alonso, Carolina Gomez Casas and Crystal Dezha-Bolteada to develop the atlas and verify each scientist listed. The researchers were motivated to expand on a list of 100 inspiring Hispanic and Latinx scientists in America that Termini created and published in the journal Cell in 2020. After experiencing significant interest in the initial list, the scientists created a permanent resource that could updated regularly.

To nominate yourself or a peer scientist to be added to the atlas, please complete the online nominating forms for faculty nominees or non-faculty nominees.

