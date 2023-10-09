BYLINE: Free At-Home COVID Tests and Paxlovid
David Winter, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, answers the most common patient questions and reacts to the latest medical research.
- Are COVID cases starting to go down? (SOT@ :14, TRT :49)
- How reliable are at-home COVID tests? Can you show us how to use a COVID test? (SOT@ 1:11, TRT :40)
- What do you recommend for people who get a positive COVID test? (SOT@ 1:59, TRT :30)
- How safe is Paxlovid? Does it have side effects? (SOT@ 2:37, TRT :32)
- Video b-roll begins @ 3:18, TRT 1:20
