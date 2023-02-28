Newswise — In observance of National Children’s Health Dental Health Month, and to mark Give Kids a Smile (GKAS) Day, the dentistry teams at Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian JFK University Medical Center provided free dental care for children ages 12 and younger. Treatment was provided as part of the American Dental Association’s (ADA) annual February push to tackle tooth decay in children.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tooth decay is the most common chronic disease of childhood in the United States,” said Steven t. Hobson, DMD, clinical director, Department of Dentistry, JFK University Medical Center. “Studies point to the fact that children who have poor oral health often miss more school and have problems learning, but can also have issues eating and speaking due to dental problems.”

“We are very proud that for more than a decade now we have been addressing these dental health issues by giving back to the community during this national observance,” said James A. Ruggiero, DMD. “Hundreds of children have benefited from this program at our hospitals.”

At JFK University Medical Center, Dr. Steven Hobson and his team provided care to children who became superheroes for the day during their visit to the clinic which was decorated for a two-day clinic event. Children received a t-shirt in celebration of their visit.

Children who came to The Center for Dentistry at Hackensack University Medical Center and at JFK University Medical Center received:

a comprehensive dental exam

oral healthcare instruction

fluoride treatments

free dental hygiene goodies

Last year, in New Jersey alone, more than 2,000 children visited nearly 100 sites across the state, including Hackensack Meridian Health dental clinics.. Each year approximately 6,500 dentists and 30,000 dental team members volunteer at local

GKAS events to provide free oral health education, screenings, preventive and restorative treatment.