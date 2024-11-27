*MEDIA ADVISORY*

Free HolidayFitness Festival

Celebrating Eleven Years of Energizing Our Community!

Newswise — Maywood, N.J. Hackensack Meridian Fitness & Wellness will celebrate its eleventh anniversary with Hackensack Meridian Health. This much-anticipated event includes full access to the state-of-the-art facility and programming, health screenings and wellness information, Group Fitness classes and demos, photos with Santa from 10:00am to 12:00pm, kids’ classes and activities, and other fun events focused on fitness and health.

On-site vendors provide opportunities to shop locally for unique products.

When: Saturday, December 14 9:00am – 1:00pm

Where: Hackensack Meridian Fitness & Wellness

87 Route 17 North

Maywood, NJ 07607

Cost: FREE!

For security purposes, parking instructions, and planning, members of the media interested in attending and covering this event must contact Mary McGeever of the Hackensack University Medical Center Communications and Public Relations Department at 551-795-1675 or [email protected] or Jackie Loyer, Special Projects & Event Coordinator for Hackensack Meridian Fitness & Wellness at 201-843-4422 (office) or [email protected].