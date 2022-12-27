Newswise — A new online course from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) and the Children’s Hospital Association (CHA) is available at no charge to help nurses and other clinicians care for the influx of pediatric patients with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza and other respiratory-related illnesses.

The nationwide surge in children hospitalized with critical respiratory issues, coupled with the nurse staffing shortage and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, is placing a severe strain on children’s hospitals. The situation is prompting hospital systems to shuffle staffing and resources to meet the demand.

“Care of the Acutely Ill Pediatric Patient Respiratory Bundle” is an online course developed by CHA, featuring the latest information to support nurses and other clinicians who need to cross-train to care for pediatric patients with RSV, influenza and other respiratory-related illnesses.

“As in other times of crisis, hospitals are calling upon nurses to go above and beyond. Nurses who don’t typically care for pediatric patients with complex needs are being asked to handle the influx of sick children,” said Devin Bowers, MSN, RN, NE-BC, Practice Excellence Director at AACN. “In just a few hours, nurses can refresh or learn new knowledge to support cross training efforts. This course offers the latest information they need to provide care for these young and vulnerable patients.”

AACN and CHA are providing the course free of charge, through March 31, 2023, to provide vital resources in response to the RSV and flu surges. Continuing education certificates, with nine CNE hours, are available at no cost to all learners upon course completion.

“We are pleased to assist in the current efforts to address the overwhelming volume of children requiring hospital care due to the RSV and flu illnesses,” said Christine Bradley, MEd, BSN, RN, Director, Learning and Performance at CHA. “We hope the ‘Care of the Acutely Ill Pediatric Patient Respiratory Bundle’ provides the needed knowledge for clinicians to feel prepared and confident to care for this patient population.”

Learners are immersed in real-world clinical scenarios, while interactive elements encourage the development of safe and effective practices. The modules are divided into four units that cover:

Airway Management/Respiratory Support

Weight-Based Medication Dosing

Pediatric Codes/Death

Pediatric Parent/Caregiver Support and Interactions

More information about the course is available at the AACN website. In addition, AACN has compiled timely clinical, advocacy and well-being content to support pediatric and neonatal nurses as they face the RSV surge.

