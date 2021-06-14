Newswise — The 2021 explosion of harmful algal blooms (HABs) in Lake Okeechobee and the St. Lucie Estuary in southeast Florida has been gaining local and national media attention because of impacts on public health, the environment, tourism and the economy.

Florida Atlantic University’s Center for Environmental Studies (CES) in the Charles E. Schmidt College of Science has a long-time partnership with the United States Geological Survey’s (USGS) Greater Everglades Priority Ecosystem Sciences Program and recently developed a series of online modules that can assist in understanding the science and challenges related to algal blooms and improving communication among decision makers and others.

The online series of short videos are designed to provide basic, jargon-free scientific information on HABs: what they are; where they live and grow; and causes, impacts, and potential mitigation of blooms. Accompanying each video is a one-page fact sheet with the important take-away concepts from each video. This free, online education series is directed toward resource managers and decision-makers, but also is a great resource for the general public who desire to have a better understanding of HABs.

For more information about the series, visit www.ces.fau.edu/usgs/understanding-algae/, or contact Alana Edwards, education and training coordinator at FAU’s CES, at [email protected].

